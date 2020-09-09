Demolition crew starts dismantling round bank in Bellmead

The design of the round bank in Bellmead made it must-see between Austin and Dallas.
Now the novelty at Interstate 35 and North Loop 340 that launched innumerable double takes is on its way to becoming a memory. An exterior demolition by Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition lasting an estimated two weeks will transition to construction of a new American Bank branch courtesy of Built Wright Construction.
American Bank President and CEO Dana Hassell said leveling the round bank, which opened in 1979, signals the end of an era.
“It would have been very expensive to bring it up to usable shape,” Hassell said. “A new building represents substantial savings versus what it would have cost to renovate. We have a commitment to the Bellmead community and we realize what the bank represents. We tried to make it work, but it was just not economically feasible.”
He declined to reveal the cost of leveling the old and building the new.
Necessary upgrades would have included a sprinkler system, elevators and utility enhancements just for starters, and all exterior panels likely had deteriorated beyond repair and would have needed replacing, Hassell said.
Austin-based Preservation Texas provided a different perspective. Executive Director Evan Thompson said the organization heard troubling news about a year ago about the building’s possible demise. It started researching the structure’s potential qualifications for state or national historical recognition.
“The Texas Historical Commission did determine it was eligible for The National Register of Historic Places,” Thompson said. “It was a visually iconic building that almost everybody recognized, and the construction method involved was innovative. As such it would qualify for tax credits of up to 45% of what is spent on restoration.”
Those credits do not apply to new construction, he said.
“The bank itself recognized the building’s iconic form. It included curved features in the design of the new branch that will replace it,” Thompson said. “But you can’t replace history. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Bellmead has no ordinance dealing with historical preservation, and Preservation Texas could not unilaterally pursue a designation, he said.
“The only way this could be done is with owner involvement,” Thompson said. “They had a new building drawn up the way they wanted to go.”
Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, who serves on the board of Preservation Texas, said the round bank was a topic of discussion.
“I do understand the bank had a hard decision to make. I don’t envy them one bit,” Barefield said. “Even in their rebuild, they are going to honor the building. It is iconic, something I drove by almost every day. In fact, I drove by this morning, and texted my sister, who lives in the Dallas area, saying, ‘The round bank is going down.’ She said that’s too bad.”
Thompson said during Preservation Texas’ research, the organization sought to track down the architect responsible for the round bank, Durwood Pickle, even soliciting assistance from his son, Steve Lake. Email messages were traded, but contact proved elusive, Thompson said.
Likewise, the Tribune-Herald discovered Pickle, now 89, lives in Searcy, Arkansas, according to information provided by the elections office there. His son did not return a call Thursday seeking information about Pickle.
The bank was built in 1977 and 1978, and bank officials hosted a grand opening in January 1979. A full-page advertisement in the Tribune-Herald announced the event. In October 2017, then American Bank President David Hicks told the Tribune-Herald the bank was months into a design and bidding process to remodel the structure inside and outside.
Bank officers and consultants were considering several options, including leveling the aging landmark and erecting a new bank with the latest technologies and efficiencies, Hicks said at the time.
“When you talk about a building that size, every decision is expensive,” Hicks said.
He said officials wanted to preserve as much of the design as possible and asked contractors to submit estimates on various iterations.
A trade publication, The Architect’s Newspaper, with a New York City address, published an article Sept. 2 last year addressing the round bank. It included an excerpt from a 1978 interview with Pickle, who said at the time the bank owners “wanted the image of at least a five-story building but they did not need that much space.”
Pickle accomplished the task by placing a two-story structure “atop a raised landscape plinth,” creating a towering view, the magazine reported. The bank’s now dated appearance appealed to Dallas-based movie director David Lowery, who filmed scenes there for the movie “The Old Man & the Gun,” starring Robert Redford, who played an aging bank robber, and Sissy Spacek.
The Architect’s Newspaper article laments the decision to level the bank, quoting Thompson as saying it “is obviously one of the architectural highlights along the otherwise monotonous and repetitive stretches of interstate between Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.”
Hassell said the bank had seen few changes in decades.
“There was a big teller counter in the middle of the circle, a lot of nice woodwork, and offices outside the circle on both floors,” Hassell said.
A new 7,800-square-foot branch will open in mid-2021 to replace it.
