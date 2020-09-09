Demolition crew starts dismantling round bank in Bellmead

“The Texas Historical Commission did determine it was eligible for The National Register of Historic Places,” Thompson said. “It was a visually iconic building that almost everybody recognized, and the construction method involved was innovative. As such it would qualify for tax credits of up to 45% of what is spent on restoration.”

Those credits do not apply to new construction, he said.

“The bank itself recognized the building’s iconic form. It included curved features in the design of the new branch that will replace it,” Thompson said. “But you can’t replace history. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Bellmead has no ordinance dealing with historical preservation, and Preservation Texas could not unilaterally pursue a designation, he said.

“The only way this could be done is with owner involvement,” Thompson said. “They had a new building drawn up the way they wanted to go.”

Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, who serves on the board of Preservation Texas, said the round bank was a topic of discussion.