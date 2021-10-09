Demolition of old Hillcrest hospital approaching finish line

Dean Highland Neighborhood Association President Emily Hinojosa said she is fielding a lot of questions from area residents about the property now that the demolition is coming to a close.

"Our neighborhood association board asked the city of Waco to consider purchasing the property this past summer because we felt like if the city purchased it, we would have a better chance of having input in the development process than if it was sold on the open market," Hinojosa said. "The neighborhood has long advocated for more green space/park land and that certainly played into the request."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she is holding out hope for that outcome because the city has not said no yet.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the city is aligned with the neighborhood association, and he would not rule out the city buying the site.

"It is a big piece of property in the core of the city and we are interested to see how it develops long-term," Ford said. "I'm the third city manager who has looked at what will become of that piece of property because it is an important part of the city. Whether we are the owners or somebody else is, we are going to be looking for a real quality development going in there and one that has good input from the neighbors and the city."