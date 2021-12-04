Dr Pepper Museum exhibit highlights countertop civil rights struggle

With the generation of civil rights leaders and participants dying out, it is important that stories of their experience and achievement don't die out as well, said Anthony Betters Sr., museum board member and incoming president.

"For me, this goes back in time to explore history, but I think this is for the generation behind us," Betters said.

Old perceptions and memories often linger well past any social change. Boggess' daughter Bridgette grew up in a Waco where segregation was dying out, yet found herself the first Black promoter to ask the Grand Lodge of Texas about renting its space for a John P. Kee concert she was organizing in 2018. Lodge officials agreed willingly and the event was successful, but some in the Black community had never considered it as a venue open to them due to the lodge's past history of discrimination against Masons of color, she said.

"Sit Down to Take a Stand" is located in the museum's soda fountain area and open to the public without charge, although there is an admission fee for the rest of the museum. Summar-Smith said its location makes it accessible to the museum's approximately 170,000 visitors a year as well as school field trips.

"There's a significant reach for this exhibit," she said.

