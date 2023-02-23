The Dr Pepper Museum is adding to its explanation of the what, how and why of the Waco-rooted soft drink with a revamped exhibit that expands the who of the story: the first workers who bottled the drink on a large scale and delivered it.

"The People Who Made Dr Pepper," opening Friday to visitors, revamped the Bottling Room part of the museum tour, the first major exhibit of the museum when it opened to the public in 1991, with an eye to what was previously invisible, the rank-and-file workers of the Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Co.

The company, which bottled Dr Pepper and Circle A Ginger Ale for much of the first half of the 20th century, operated out of the downtown Waco building that now houses the museum.

Museum Associate Director Joy Summar-Smith said renovating the room to improve traffic flow and upgrade its displays also provided the opportunity to tell a story that connects with today's visitors.

"It speaks to who we are as a member of the community. … They (visitors) see themselves reflected back," Summar-Smith said.

And maybe eye-to-eye with the subjects of the exhibit. Life-size photo cutouts of five individuals whose stories are highlighted stand in the Bottling Room space, whose walls now are covered in enormous blow-ups of 20th century photos by Fred Gildersleeve that show the room with its workers in action.

Machines that capped bottles, dispensed syrup and allowed workers to check for impurities and syrup mixtures join the worker photos. Three interactive video screens along one wall let visitors learn about the bottling process, what route drivers did and where the soft drink and syrup bottles went after leaving the Waco plant.

One of the room's longtime highlights, a 27.5-feet-deep well that once provided the plant's water, is still there, but with its surrounding rails removed and a new glass cover over which visitors can walk and look down.

What is missing are the sounds, smells and feel of the work. Summar-Smith said the bottling room was not air-conditioned or heated, and workers had to navigate a concrete floor often splashed with water and syrup.

Machinery often was powered by belts driven by stem engines. The large Gildersleeve photos show long power belts looping above the workspace. Trains loading and unloading their cargo, as well as those passing through downtown, added their noise to the general plant din.

Then there was the physicality of moving cases of bottles, filled and unfilled, and glass jugs of syrup that weighed 40 pounds apiece.

"This was hard, difficult work," Summar-Smith said.

The opening of the exhibit will feature a roll call of the names of the 175 workers over the plant's history.

The five people profiled in "The People Who Made Dr Pepper" represent a cross-section of the workers, positions and backgrounds of those who worked at the Artesian plant.

Robert Lazenby — Inventor of Dr Pepper and Circle A Ginger Ale and company president from 1901 to his retirement in 1927. Lazenby was instrumental in building what would become the Dr Pepper Co.

Alma Pick — A line worker who inspected bottles and proper formula levels for a time. Pick and her husband both worked at the plant. She started in the 1940s when more women entered the workforce during World War II.

Ellis Booker — One of the longest-tenured workers at the plant, working from 1899 to 1953. A Black worker, he persisted despite a Ku Klux Klan attempt to run him and other Black workers off. His name also appears in Lazenby's personal book of recipe formulas with a notation that whoever might succeed him in plant management should continue to employ Booker, Summar-Smith said.

Juan Gonzales — Son of a Mexican immigrant, he started work at the plant in 1948 and is pictured in a 1948 photograph of the company's workforce.

Julius Genecov — A Russian immigrant who began working at the plant at the age of 14. Genecov would go on to become a Waco businessman.

The Artesian plant survived its brush with the Waco tornado in 1953, resuming bottling and shipping only a week after the disaster. It closed operation sometime in the early 1960s, its demise hastened in part by aluminum cans replacing glass bottles.

In putting a face on the workers who produced, bottled and shipped Dr Pepper, the new exhibit aims to credit the people behind the scenes.

"This business would not be here without those people who started it here," Summar-Smith said.