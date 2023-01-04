Dr Pepper Museum getting tile roof, 70 years after tornado wrecked original

Leaders of the Dr Pepper Museum are making good on a decades-old promise to return the roof of the landmark building to its original appearance.

Workers from Talbert Construction of China Spring this week are installing red Mediterranean-style tile atop the building, replacing a 1990s vintage composite roof.

The building at 300 S. Fifth St. was designed by Waco architect Milton Scott and finished in 1906 for the Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Co. The original terra cotta tile roof was destroyed in 1953 by the deadly Waco tornado and replaced with a composite roof.

The nonprofit museum opened in 1991 after a renovation that followed standards for structures listed in the National Register of Historic Places, President and CEO Chris Dyer said. Under a deal with the Texas Historical Commission, the museum was allowed to build a lower-cost red composition roof with a tile ridgeline, with a promise to eventually replace it with a tile roof.

The new Decra-brand shingles are made of a durable stone-coated metal and weigh far less than the original clay tiles, museum officials said. Dyer said the Cooper Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts funded the project, which cost more than $200,000.

B.J. Greaves, an architect for the restoration of the museum more than 30 years ago, said the tile work is faithful to the original style of the building, called Richardsonian Romanesque.

"The part I saw reminded me what a handsome building that was when it was first built," Greaves said. "The tile really makes a difference. I was glad the museum was able to follow through and do that."