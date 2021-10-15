Falls County residents celebrate courthouse renovation

Falls County Judge Jay Elliott knew the Texas Historical Commission was serious about wanting to restore the courthouse to its original 1939 luster when a preservation specialist starting flaking away decades of paint layers on corridor walls to find the initial color.
Elliott said he was not completely sold on what he describes as the seafoam green paint, which was chosen to match the first coat of paint from 82 years ago. But now that the work is done, Elliott is impressed by the way the color brings out the distinctive veins in the marble walls lining the courthouse hallways.
Officials from Falls County and the Texas Historical Commission will show off the $6.9 million courthouse renovation project during a rededication ceremony and open house at 11 a.m. Saturday that will feature Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott as keynote speaker. Other guests are expected to include historical commission Board Chair John L. Nau III, Komatsu Architecture CEO Karl Komatsu, U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, State Sen. Brian Birdwell, and State Rep. Kyle Kacal.
"Here is how I look at it," said Elliott, county judge since 2015. "Minus our hotel or the VA hospital, we would agree that those are not the cornerstones they used to be, the only cornerstone left for me here when it comes to something to be proud of and look pretty and is well taken care of is the courthouse. For me, when you go through a rural county, look at the courthouse, and it is all about how it is taken care of that shows the pride that the county has.
"You have to take pride in the courthouse. If I show the city of Marlin we take pride in our courthouse, well then that starts spreading out. They can take pride in their businesses, in their houses and other stuff and the pride becomes much more contagious," Elliott said.
The renovation project started in December 2019 and was accomplished with a historic courthouse preservation grant from the Texas Historical Commission. The commission funded about $5.6 million of the project, while the county sold certificates of obligation to fund its $1.3 million share.
The county used part of the bond sale to buy a building for $260,000 and convert it into a courthouse annex for another $600,000 for use during the refurbishing project.
Jody Gilliam, who has been Falls County district attorney for almost 21 years, said county officials are proud of the renovation.
"The courthouse needed it," Gilliam said. "We had a lot of leaks before, so we are grateful that the courthouse has been rescued from the leaks and the cracks in the windows that allowed rainwater to come in. Its historical character has been put back in place and it is just a great place to work."
As part of the project, the Falls County Courthouse got a new roof, including drainage repairs, repairs or replacement of limestone exterior panels and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Also, the outdated electrical system was replaced, there were upgrades in courtroom technology and an overall sprucing up of the four-story structure while the commission ensured the project was done with a focus on historical preservation and an eye toward returning the building to its original condition.
Susan Tietz, historical commission coordinator for the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program, helped oversee the Falls County project. She said she is pleased with the results.
"I honestly happen to love this particular style of architecture and I just think the Falls County Courthouse is a beautiful example of art moderne architectural style," Tietz said. "I think with this building a lot of the beauty lies in the interior finishes. The wood is so special, and the way the marble and the wood and terrazzo floors all work together make it such an outstanding building."
Elliott also credited members of the Falls County Garden Club, which he said is the oldest garden club in Texas, with helping get the courthouse grounds in shape for the rededication ceremony by planting rose bushes and flowering plants and weeding flower beds.
As part of the ceremony, officials will ring a bell on the courthouse lawn that was salvaged from a previous courthouse built in 1880, Elliott said.