Falls County residents celebrate courthouse renovation

"You have to take pride in the courthouse. If I show the city of Marlin we take pride in our courthouse, well then that starts spreading out. They can take pride in their businesses, in their houses and other stuff and the pride becomes much more contagious," Elliott said.

The renovation project started in December 2019 and was accomplished with a historic courthouse preservation grant from the Texas Historical Commission. The commission funded about $5.6 million of the project, while the county sold certificates of obligation to fund its $1.3 million share.

The county used part of the bond sale to buy a building for $260,000 and convert it into a courthouse annex for another $600,000 for use during the refurbishing project.

Jody Gilliam, who has been Falls County district attorney for almost 21 years, said county officials are proud of the renovation.

"The courthouse needed it," Gilliam said. "We had a lot of leaks before, so we are grateful that the courthouse has been rescued from the leaks and the cracks in the windows that allowed rainwater to come in. Its historical character has been put back in place and it is just a great place to work."