'Forget the Alamo' a lively look at the creation of Texas myth

That line William B. Travis drew in the sand with his sword at the Alamo, committing its volunteer defenders, outnumbered more than 10 to 1, to their brave doom?
Did not happen.
Davy Crockett fighting to his death, swinging his emptied rifle at attacking Mexican soldiers in his final moments?
More likely he was executed with other Alamo defenders in the aftermath of battle.
The distinctive curved roof facade that has made the Alamo a visual icon?
Added by the U.S. Army in the 1850s when it converted the mission chapel into a storehouse.
The battle's last defenders, outnumbered and trapped in the stone chapel in their final minutes?
Most probably died in the neighboring Long Barrack where the hand-to-hand fighting was savage.
Rock star Phil Collins' extensive collection of Alamo-related artifacts, the centerpiece of a planned $450 million museum complex backed by the state?
Expensive, but more historically questionable than priceless.
Feathers ruffled by such historical corrections in the new book "Forget The Alamo" and its three Texas-rooted authors, Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford?
Many, including those of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose Texas 1836 Project promotes what the book authors' term the "Heroic Anglo Narrative," and of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a member of the State Preservation Board.
In a tweet Friday, Patrick took credit Friday for forcing the Bullock Texas State History Museum's last-minute cancellation of an authors' panel with Burrough and Tomlinson and called the book a "fact-free rewriting of Texas history."
"We certainly expected (pushback) and it's begun," Burrough said in a phone interview from his Austin home last month.
Attacks from Texas traditionalists and arch-conservatives erupted on Twitter in the days before and after the book's June 8 publication. The book's page on Amazon.com also was targeted with a flood of one-star reviews, an online tactic sometimes used by those opposing a book or an opinion.
"It's a sign of things to come," Burrough said.
He weighed in as a fresh Twitter storm rolled through in response to the cancellation of the museum event.
"I’ve worked all over the world for 35-plus years and I had to return to Texas to get my first government censorship and actual death threats," Burrough tweeted.
Burrough is a former Wall Street Journal reporter and author of books including "Public Enemies," "The Big Rich," "Days of Rage" and the New York Times bestseller "Barbarians at the Gate."
He came to his latest work with a considerable measure of Texas, and some Waco, in his raising. He lived in Waco with his family in the 1960s before they moved to Temple, where his father John "Mac" Burrough worked as president of First National Bank of Temple in the 1970s through the 1990s. Burrough's parents, John and Mary, maintained many of their Waco friendships while in Temple, and Burrough, a graduate of Temple High School, returned to Waco for a newspaper internship at the Waco Tribune-Herald.
"I know the city well and think fondly of it," he said of Waco.
Although Burrough lived in New Jersey for much of his career and his two children grew up there, he found the pull of Texas brought him back and he has lived full-time in Austin since 2016.
"Forget The Alamo" got its start over a Sunday breakfast Burrough shared with Tomlinson, a columnist with the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News, and Stanford, a writer and Austin-based political consultant. The conversation moved to how the verifiable history of the March 6, 1836, battle of the Alamo and subsequent founding of the Texas Republic had diverged from the story that they, and most Texans, had grown up with, of brave Anglos and Tejanos fighting for freedom against a repressive Mexican tyrant and General Santa Anna.
They soon realized they had a potential book on their hands. Three days later, they had a book deal. Months later, they wondered if they had bitten off more than they could chew.
"We thought it'd be a book-like essay, maybe 6 to 9 months to research and write," Burrough said.
The writers ended up pushing their deadline for the manuscript, with Tomlinson and Stanford juggling interviews and writing with full-time jobs while Burrough blocked out days for nothing but writing on the book.
"Forget The Alamo" is as much historiography — the history of how the story of the Alamo and the Texas Revolt evolved over time — as history. Burrough readily said it builds on the considerable work of historians over the last three decades, who have broadened the story by looking at the part slavery played in the settlement and eventual independence of Mexico's northern state of Tejas, period accounts of the battle by Mexicans and the role that Tejanos such as Lorenzo de Zavala and Juan Seguin played in the Texas Revolt, a role subsequently erased by a predominantly Anglo government and histories.
As the authors note in their book, "The truth is, the Alamo has always meant different things to different groups. Only in recent years have these other voices, long ignored, begun to be heard."
The account of how what they label the "Heroic Anglo Narrative" became the foundational story of Texas history is equally intriguing, involving:
- a bitter 19th century fight over its preservation within the Daughters of the Republic of Texas between San Antonio schoolteacher Adina De Zavala, who initiated preservation efforts, and a savvy, wealthy Clara Driscoll
- the influence of University of Texas historians who promoted it in their state histories
- the Cold War popularity of animator and filmmaker Walt Disney's television series on Davy Crockett and actor John Wayne's 1960 film "The Alamo"
- the traditional story's adoption as a right-wing rallying point in Texas politics.
What gets lost in clinging to the past narrative is how a broader, warts-and-all look at early Texas history speaks more to the state's diverse population, Burrough said.
"It might move the state to a new type of conversation," he said.
"Forget The Alamo's" positive critical response outside the state surprised the authors.
"I think for a small, regional book the response so far has been overwhelming. … We're kind of stunned right now," he said.
The author understands why some of his critics are so passionate in their attacks. It comes with the territory of Texas exceptionalism, the feeling that Texas stands apart from the other 49 states.
"We feel we're better than the Delawares of the world," Burrough said. "I know I've written a lot of smart-aleck book reviews and op-eds over the years about how much better Texas is than other places. I'm not some woke left guy trying to tear down everything. … I wrote it for readers like my mom, who is open-minded and inquisitive and trusting."
Although the dust raised by "Forget The Alamo" may take some time to settle, Burrough hopes to return to his next book project by Labor Day. It is a narrative of the gunfighter era in the West, with such personalities as John Wesley Hardin and Wyatt Earp — and familiar territory.
"Texas is absolutely central," he said.