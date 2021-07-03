'Forget the Alamo' a lively look at the creation of Texas myth

They soon realized they had a potential book on their hands. Three days later, they had a book deal. Months later, they wondered if they had bitten off more than they could chew.

"We thought it'd be a book-like essay, maybe 6 to 9 months to research and write," Burrough said.

The writers ended up pushing their deadline for the manuscript, with Tomlinson and Stanford juggling interviews and writing with full-time jobs while Burrough blocked out days for nothing but writing on the book.

"Forget The Alamo" is as much historiography — the history of how the story of the Alamo and the Texas Revolt evolved over time — as history. Burrough readily said it builds on the considerable work of historians over the last three decades, who have broadened the story by looking at the part slavery played in the settlement and eventual independence of Mexico's northern state of Tejas, period accounts of the battle by Mexicans and the role that Tejanos such as Lorenzo de Zavala and Juan Seguin played in the Texas Revolt, a role subsequently erased by a predominantly Anglo government and histories.

As the authors note in their book, "The truth is, the Alamo has always meant different things to different groups. Only in recent years have these other voices, long ignored, begun to be heard."