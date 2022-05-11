Health Camp building hits market for $2.3 million, owners hope to find buyer to keep Waco landmark humming

Enter at your own risk, this 1,656-square-foot burger joint on Waco's traffic circle. It serves up nostalgia hot and heavy, from black-and-white photos on the wall, to the Temptations letting the world know they have "got sunshine on a cloudy day," and staffers taking curbside orders through a tiny window.

It is a staple of Waco history, with its malts, shakes, burgers and ties to old-timers and college kids. Who has not sat in the glass-dominated diner and watched wrecks and near-wrecks unfold just yards away? It was the gateway to La Salle Avenue and the old Circle Drive-In theater.

Now it is for sale, priced at $2.3 million, but that number is negotiable. The owner said she is under no pressure to quickly part with the iconic property.

The Health Camp can become habit-forming. It has stood its ground since 1949, once swathed in neon lighting and serving as a leg-stretching pause for motorists between Dallas and Austin. It played sidekick to the Elite Cafe property next door, which now belongs to Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" TV fame, who opened their own restaurant there, Magnolia Table.

For decades it served burgers with "health" lurking somewhere in the name, its origin apocryphal. A sign painted on the front window proclaims Health Camp uses only 100% ground Angus chuck in its dishes. Health Camp, a diner in the truest sense, long has specialized in malts and shakes, offering novelty flavors such as butterscotch, peanut butter, mocha, peppermint and Oreo, among many others. Its clientele evolved as Waco became a tourist attraction, but if a Baylor University student, or three, cannot be found there day or night, someone is not looking hard enough.

Back in the 1960s, 1970s and later, students at nearby University High School often made a beeline for the Health Camp at lunchtime. Those old enough to drive did so. Others sprinted across the baseball practice field, hopped a fence and dodged traffic on Interstate 35, determined to beat the crowd.

That version of University High School was demolished, its former site now home to Chili's, Orscheln Farm & Home and Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse.

Waco's new University High School was built on South New Road.

Deborah Tinsley Humphreys, of Marlin, owns the Health Camp with her brothers, Scott and Jeff Tinsley, neither of whom live in Central Texas. Their late father, John David Tinsley, bought the place in 1985 and hired a young Sammy Citrano to manage it and the Elite Cafe next door, which Tinsley also acquired. Citrano later bought George's restaurant from George Betros.

Humphreys said she knows the special place Health Camp holds in Waco's history and psyche. It was the creation of Jack Schaevitz and Lou Stein, who opened a food cart in 1948 serving burgers and frozen custard to airmen at Waco's old James Connally Air Force Base, then moved to the traffic circle the next year, according to a recounting on the Harrell Real Estate home page.

That first Health Camp on the circle had only a kitchen with a walk-up window, but the owners later installed seats for inside dining. Not that Health Camp even today would be considered spacious. A juke box no longer occupies space, but songs emanating from the sound system retain that classic sound.

Good things do not necessarily last forever, but Humphreys wishes the Health Camp would last another 70-plus years. She has quietly placed the business and the building on the market, and "ideally what we would like to do is find someone who has as much passion about the business as we do. We would like to see it continue as the Health Camp. We'd love to find a Baylor alum who maybe would move back here and keep the doors open."

Humphreys, 61, said she would like to retire. She and her husband live on land between Lott and Marlin. They have sons ages 29 and 34.

"I'm here every day," Humphreys said of running the Health Camp. "I retired in August 2020 as child nutrition director for the Willis Independent School District. Three days later, my (Health Camp) manager left. I've been here ever since."

She said she has family plans she has not been able to pursue.

Humphreys said listing the building is simply testing the waters. She said the family is receiving and entertaining offers, but feels no pressure to sell.

"If things are not going like we feel they should, we may take it off the market. We might run this thing," Humphreys said. "I don't want this to come out wrong. We're not going to close the doors. We don't have to sell. Maybe there's an energetic new buyer in sight. If so, we'll go from there.

"We want to protect our employees, who have done us well. We have a big following, and don't want to let anyone down. We are a landmark here in Waco, a unique burger shop that still makes homemade shakes and a good old-fashioned burger. We do about 200 to 300 tickets a day, 300 on weekends, and we usually have three to five people per party.

"We absolutely make a profit, or we wouldn't still be here," she said.

Citrano said he has tremendous respect for Humphreys and her work at Health Camp, but has too much on his plate to consider a purchase.

Humphreys said interest from Chip and Joanna Gaines would not surprise her, but she sees any involvement as expanding their existing presence. Long lines have become commonplace at Magnolia Table, and the Magnolia brand has acquired parking along Circle Road, between the traffic circle and I-35.

Health Camp operates between Magnolia Table and Rudy's Bar-B-Q.

Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano said he knows of no plans to buy the diner.

"We've enjoyed calling the historic Health Camp our neighbors for the past four years and look forward to maintaining that relationship with future ownership," he said in an email response to questions.

Humphreys was asked about selling Health Camp should a potential buyer meet the asking price but confirm plans to level the building.

"We would have to make that decision when it came up, and it might," she said. "We are taking this one step at a time. It could be a fresh start for someone. That is certainly our asking price, but we're open to offers."

