Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History looking to its future

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History intends to keep the door open on its history for the years ahead, thanks to a trust created by the museum's namesake to continue its operations.

An open house is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to reacquaint the Waco public with the museum at 701 Jefferson Ave.

Created and largely funded by Taylor, a Waco native and unabashed champion but a Virginia resident for much of her life, the museum opened in 1993, but closed five years later to all but occasional small group tours and school field trips by invitation.

Taylor died early this year, creating speculation over the fate of the museum, for which, and Waco in general, she was an ardent advocate and supporter for years. That fate now has a future with Taylor endowing a trust for the museum's operations, said Virginia investment banker Brandon Taylor, who served several years as museum treasurer.

Providing guidance and support during a transition into its future is the nonprofit Historic Waco Foundation, which roughly a decade ago had discussed with Helen Marie Taylor the prospect of Historic Waco taking over museum operations, only to split when she refused to give up the museum's leadership.

Brandon Taylor, CEO and chief investment officer for Richmond, Virginia, based investment firm Taylor Hoffman, will be in Waco this week to meet with friends of Taylor and museum supporters on Friday to share his vision for the Waco history museum. That vision includes dedicating about $1 million toward the museum's renovation and possible expansion as well as broadening its reach to include more 20th century, African American and Hispanic history.

"Helen Marie Taylor loved Waco. She loved the land and the building. And she loved the history of Waco. … The museum is her gift to Waco," Brandon Taylor said in a phone interview last week. "If there's anything to communicate to your readers, it's her enduring love of Waco."

Taylor, who described his familial relation to Helen Marie Taylor as "an extremely remote cousin," did not detail the endowment's size, but said it would be enough to support the museum substantially although other sources of revenue will be pursued. He serves as the trust's sole trustee, he said. The search is underway for a museum director, although Taylor said the museum would not need a board to manage its direction.

He said the next phase of the museum could expand its coverage to include the 1953 Waco tornado, World War II hero Doris Miller and items reflecting the stories of Waco's African American and Hispanic communities.

The museum, located in the former Barron Springs Elementary School at 701 Jefferson Ave., opened in 1993 and its somewhat eclectic holdings reflect the interests and passions of its founder, from the Native American tribe the Wacos who lived in the area to the museum's days as an elementary school in the 1950s, from the elaborate gowns of the Cotton Palace pageants of the early 20th century to the 1993 Branch Davidian siege and fire, complete with a scale model of the Davidians' residential building and grounds.

The museum also houses a "We the People" exhibit created for a national tour in the bicentennial celebration of the American Constitution, with artifacts from American presidents George Washington, James Madison and Zachary Taylor, one of Taylor's ancestors. Helen Marie Taylor was enamored with early American history and was instrumental in the creation of the James Madison Museum in Orange, Virginia.

Waco author and museum consultant Eric Ames included the Taylor Museum in his book "Hidden History of Waco" and said it should build on its Waco-specific artifacts as it goes forward.

"That's the real value in a museum like the Taylor Museum," Ames said.

Saturday's public open house may provide a look at the museum's current collections before it closes for repairs and renovations, but Ames said it may take some time for museum organizers to determine what stories, items and exhibits will be included when it reopens.

"It's not a process you want to rush if you want to tell a comprehensive story," he said.

Historic Waco Foundation Executive Director Erik Swanson said he has shared advice on history museums and their operation with Brandon Taylor, particularly over the last month, and has helped with the museum's website.

The foundation supports the Taylor Museum's mission to share Waco history, he said.

"We're fully interested in seeing a Waco history museum," Swanson said.

Expanding the museum's exhibits to cover that history adequately will not happen overnight, he said.

"It's going to take time. It's going to take money," Swanson said.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the museum has not approached the city about its plans for the future, but said there is room for a local history museum of some sort in Waco.

"I think we've got a really interesting history," he said. "I'd love to tell multiple stories somewhere. I don't know if (the Taylor museum) is the right place for it."

That history continues to expand. Assistant City Manger Ryan Holt said the development of the Riverfront project in downtown Waco has unearthed new details about the Sandtown neighborhood that once stood in that area.

Waco community leader Bettie Beard, a close friend of Helen Marie Taylor, said news the museum has a future delights her. Beard sees the museum as a community educational resource and its auditorium as a public meeting space. She is already discussing with Brandon Taylor the museum as a potential base for an afterschool enrichment program for elementary schools in the neighborhood.

Brandon Taylor said he hopes to hear from Waco residents in the ongoing conversations about the Taylor Museum's next stage.

"I'm leaving those decisions up to Waco," he said. "What do the people of Waco want in the museum of Waco history?"