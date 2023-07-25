The Austin Avenue castle, known on its state historical marker as the Cottonland Castle, faces a new phase in its history next week with its online auction by Concierge Auctions, the latest status change for a historic property owned by Waco’s Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The oldest, the 1868 Fort House that the Magnolia owners bought from Historic Waco in 2019, actually now belongs to its downtown neighbor, Live Oak Classical School, after Magnolia transferred the property to the school late last year. The nonprofit Historic Waco had owned and maintained the structure as one of five house museums.

Queries to both Magnolia and Live Oak Classical School brought acknowledgments that the house and its grounds at 503 S. Fourth St. had changed hands, but little more detail.

It has a tax appraisal of $1,024,560.

“In keeping with Chip and Joanna Gaines’ passion for the city of Waco, Magnolia was pleased to be able to offer the distinctive Fort House to their neighbor downtown, Live Oak Classical School,” Magnolia spokesperson Lexie Gracey said by email. “This allows Fort House to become a purposeful extension of the Live Oak campus while maintaining its historical presence in Downtown Waco, as it has stood since 1868.”

Live Oak Classical School board President Neil Luft said school discussions about the historic home’s future use are underway.

“The Fort House has been an important part of Downtown Waco since 1868, and we’re thrilled about how the property will provide another historical and academic setting for our Live Oak community,” Luft said by email. “We’re incredibly grateful for the neighborly relationship with Chip and Joanna Gaines and appreciate their continued dedication to the flourishing of downtown. The history of the Fort House is as much a narrative about a nineteenth century family home as it is local twenty-first century efforts to preserve the past.

“While we’re still in the process of defining improvements for the property, our school’s initial purchase and continued investment into the Fort House is important to our master plan. Perhaps its next moment in history will be sharing its heartfelt stories and serving as a meaningful setting for our students as they continue their journey in classical education.”

Fort House, one of the oldest in Waco and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built for planter William Fort and his wife Dionita in 1868.

In its 2019 sale to the Gaineses, Historic Waco placed several deed restrictions that would preserve certain aspects of the house. The restrictions include a ban on its demolition or removal of its interior flooring, front staircase, brick front porch and walkways. Any repair of its original cypress columns and shutters must be done with cypress wood. No external alterations of the house’s appearance or design are allowed, and cedar shakes are required for roof shingles.

The deed restrictions also specify the Fort House name must be permanently used to refer to the residence although other phrases or terms can be placed in front or after. The cook’s house and restroom building on the property have no restrictions.

While no timeline has been announced for Fort House’s next chapter, other historic properties in the Magnolia orbit are approaching milestones.

The auction for Magnolia’s castle closes Aug. 3. Concierge Auctions, the firm handling the auction, does not publicly post the high bid, but the castle’s listing on Realtor.com as of Tuesday afternoon says the high bid had reached $1,050,000.

Construction on the castle started in 1890 but was not completed until about 1913. The Gaineses have owned it since 2019, undertaking a three-year renovation that became the subject of a six-part “Fixer Upper” series on the Magnolia Network.

The finished renovation also fielded home tours last year and is a stop for Waco sight-seeing tours.

Renovation continues at another historical Gaines property in downtown Waco, the former Grand Karem Shrine at 701 Washington Ave. A $43 million project will turn the three-story building into Hotel 1928. The 33-room boutique hotel, which takes its name from the building’s original opening date, will feature a rooftop terrace, a 6,200 square-foot ballroom, a restaurant and retail space. Completion is anticipated sometime this fall. Like the Castle, Hotel 1928 will be the subject of a multi-episode series on “Fixer Upper.”

The Gaineses and Magnolia finished another major downtown renovation in March, repurposing the former Tribune-Herald offices and plant built in 1950 into the lifestyle company’s new headquarters. Renovating the facility, located roughly a block from Magnolia Market at the Silos, took more than a year.

In 2017, the Gaineses bought the abandoned Second Presbyterian Church at 510 N. 13th St., later moving and renovating much of it to create a place for visitors to rest as part of an expansion of Magnolia Market at the Silos. The process destroyed elements of the 1894 church building and drew criticism from preservationists.