Grab a honey, darling, stud or missus and get ready to party like it’s 1884. From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday attendees have the opportunity to learn some new dance moves and enjoy the East Terrace ballroom at Historic Waco’s first-of-its-kind Valentine's event, Stepping Through Time.

Education and volunteer coordinator Katherine Kiesling said Saturday will be one of the first big events in the East Terrace ballroom since COVID-19 and one of the only times the ballroom has been used for actual dancing since the original owners left.

John Wesley Mann and his family were the first to move into the residence in 1874. Mann eventually added two wings to the house, the first in 1880 including a dining room and bedroom for guests visiting for business. In 1884 Mann approved the final addition of an entertainment wing fit with a double parlor and upstairs ballroom to accommodate the family’s lavish social life.

According to a Waco History account, the Mann family hosted summer balls often that required hiring extra stable boys to take care of the numerous guests’ carriages and horses. Even for families with high social status, dedicated in-home ballrooms were not common in Waco, Kiesling said.

“East Terrace is a pretty grand house, even for the time period,” Kiesling said.

Over the years the house has seen many tenants, though none who brought East Terrace to life in the same way the Mann family’s grand balls would in the late 1800s. The residence was leased out and converted into the Lemly Chiropractic Psychopathic Sanatorium in 1930, according to the Waco History account. Soon after Mann’s death in 1948 the residence was purchased for equipment storage. Finally in 1960 and 1966 East Terrace was the subject of two restoration projects, receiving the Texas Restoration Award in 1967.

“It didn’t really get to see a lot of dancing and events from the last few decades,” Kiesling said.

For Saturday's event, Historic Waco will have help from the Baylor Ballroom Dance Society to teach the basics of waltz, swing and foxtrot downstairs in the double parlor. Society President Nick Sapp, who has been involved with ballroom dancing for eight years, was recently a contestant in the Waco Family Abuse Center's Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser and said he is happy to get to get out in the community to share his craft.

Members Katherine Beall and Kaylee Hogness said they are excited to practice ballroom dancing in a place meant for it historically, referencing paintings hung on the wall that show gatherings at East Terrace decades before.

Kiesling said while the Baylor students teach downstairs, music from the 1920s to the 1980s will be played upstairs in the ballroom for attendees to dance freely.

“We really just want to appreciate all the styles of dance that have been around since this house was built. … Dancing wasn’t even allowed at Baylor until the '90s,” she said.

Stepping Through Time will run 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Anyone interested in participating will need to reserve a spot by purchasing a ticket for $10 at historicwaco.org. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in vintage attire from the last century. Refreshments will be provided, and guests are free to wander East Terrace’s expansive grounds, as they would at a Mann family party.