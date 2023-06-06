Greater New Light Baptist Church has a rich history, its predecessors in faith dating to 1886. Its home at 925 N. 18th St., distinguished by six towering columns across its front, resembles a Roman palace, according to a Baylor University professor who praised its neoclassical style.

The building, built in 1921, has hit the market priced at $1.5 million. The church's membership totals 125, and congregants will continue meeting in the building while Kelly Realtors' Brad Wetzel pursues a buyer. But church leaders have made the decision to move elsewhere if and when the opportunity presents itself. Pastor Samuel Doyle said final decisions on a suitable new house of worship and how to spend sale proceeds ultimately rest with members.

"It is one of the 10 oldest churches in Waco, and is featured in the 'Historic Houses of Worship' exhibit now at the Mayborn Museum," said Kenneth Hafertepe, who chairs Baylor's museum studies department. He has written about the city's trove of historic structures, and the exhibit is largely based on his work.

The church building sits across North 18th Street from Seley Park, historic in its own right, developing its spiritual identity and influential ministry at a time when the Sanger Heights and Provident Heights neighborhoods boomed with residential growth, Hafertepe said. It first served as a meeting place for St. John's Methodist Church, one of Waco's largest Methodist assemblies at the time. In about 1998, it converted to Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Lorenzo Hartfield "buying out the Methodists," and serving as Greater New Light's founding pastor, his daughter, Loretta Hartfield Oliver, said in an interview with the Tribune-Herald.

Her husband, C.J. Oliver, served as Greater New Light's second pastor before accepting a call to Greater Zion Baptist Church. Loretta Oliver said she also attends Greater Zion, but has friends at Greater New Light.

Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s the church was growing, Oliver said. It attracted college students, especially from Baylor, and attendance would approach 400 on an Easter Sunday, she said.

"I think we were known for our ministries, being hands-on," Oliver said. "We had quite a few Baylor students, and they could come there and learn about having a youth ministry, for example, or a nursery. We would work with nonprofits … dedicated to helping boys become men. There were other programs meant for young girls transitioning to adulthood and motherhood."

Attendance began declining in 2013 and 2014 and then the COVID-19 pandemic "did to us what it did to a lot of people," she said.

Oliver said the decision is not hers to make, but said "it would be nice if it could continue to be a church" following the sale.

"Apartments in that area would be nice as well," Oliver said.

Promotional material Kelly Realtors' Wetzel has produced says the building has several potential uses, including multifamily, condominiums, townhouses, religious facility, private school, community home or office building. It has more than 24,000 square feet spread over three floors, on acreage covering nearly a block between 17th and 18th streets and Bosque Boulevard.

"The current layout of the site provides opportunity to not only renovate the existing building … but also ample opportunity to construct additional buildings while maximizing parking and site access," the promotional flyer says.

The site is in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4, established last year by the city of Waco "to incentivize and assist potential developers in largely undeveloped and underdeveloped areas," the flyer says.

The site is not zoned for multifamily housing, but the city "has placed housing as a high priority initiative and support for rezoning or PUD (planned unit development zoning designation) can be explored," it says.

Pastor Doyle said the church's immediate plans "are to continue to exist and thrive. We're not suffering any kind of decline. We're interested in moving into another worship space, one that would accommodate what we're looking to do. I wouldn't be able to speak to every issue. That's a conversation among leadership, in consultation with one another and our partners."

Doyle said he knows the building has historical significance, has sponsored "awesome" ministries, and that some people have sentimental ties to it.

"I would have some as well," said Doyle, who became pastor in 2015, having studied at Truett Seminary and served as a youth pastor in Fort Worth.

Baylor's Hafertepe said he hopes all parties involved keep preservation in mind if and when the church building changes hands.

"Preservation laws are not terribly strong in Texas. Property rights tend to prevail," Hafertepe said. "But there is always moral suasion."

He said the church building has its share of quirks and oddities.

"Go through one of the doors at the front, and you'll see the altar is up against the front wall. If you come in late, everybody is going to look at you," Hafertepe said. "A wing for a church office was added in the 1950s. There was no remodeling, only adding. That part remains very intact, including the stained glass windows. Obviously the church has taken really good care of the building, keeping in mind the original intent of the builders.

"The temptation to remodel and change things around can be very powerful. They have resisted that."