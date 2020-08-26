Historic Waco Foundation offers trunks with virtual tours

With schools cancelling field trips to Waco historic houses this fall due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions, the Historic Waco Foundation is planning on bringing their house tours to students — virtually, but with a touch of, well, touch.
The foundation is creating five virtual field trips for teachers, homeschoolers and parents to lead for their students, each with live video interaction with a HWF house docent and a "Traveling Trunk" box with artifacts, books, information sheets and activities.
The virtual field trips expand on the online videos available for viewing on HWF's website with an eye for physical participation by students, said Emily MacDonald, marketing director and volunteer coordinator.
Other Waco museums and sites such as the Mayborn Museum, the Cameron Park Zoo, the Art Center of Waco and Baylor University's Martin Museum of Art have created virtual tours and experiences for visitors as COVID-19 precautions have cut into in-person traffic.
While the HWF's East Terrace and Earle-Napier-Kinnard historic houses reopened for visitors this summer after a shutdown of several weeks due to state and local COVID-19 restrictions, many local school districts have cut back on their field trips this year, MacDonald noted.
The HWF's virtual tours run about 50 minutes, cost $50 for a one-week rental and are geared for up to 30 students on several elementary school grade levels. Each tour features a Traveling Trunk that the leader can bring to school or home with items that students can see and handle in person. The live video part of the tour, coordinated between the leader and the HWF docent, will allow students to ask questions about what they see on the tour, MacDonald said.
Trunks can also be checked out for free, independent of a virtual tour.
Topics and their grade levels include:
- Back in Time (Kindergarten-fifth)
- Cotton, Cattle and Railroads (fourth and seventh)
- Medicine and Health (seventh and eighth)
- My Community: Waco (first and fourth)
- Transportation and Migration (second and seventh)
The trunks hold such items as a cotton plant stem with bolls, old medicine bottles, games and replicas of 19th-century school primers. Returned trunks and materials will be sanitized before their next use. Those interested in reserving a virtual tour or a Traveling Trunk can call 254-753-5166.
The foundation also has an in-person Family Fun Day event planned for next month. The Teddy Bear Picnic, held at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 on the East Terrace grounds, will offer crafts, snacks and family activities, all socially distanced. Admission is $10 per family.
