Historic Waco Foundation offers trunks with virtual tours

With schools cancelling field trips to Waco historic houses this fall due to COVID-19 protocols and precautions, the Historic Waco Foundation is planning on bringing their house tours to students — virtually, but with a touch of, well, touch.

The foundation is creating five virtual field trips for teachers, homeschoolers and parents to lead for their students, each with live video interaction with a HWF house docent and a "Traveling Trunk" box with artifacts, books, information sheets and activities.

The virtual field trips expand on the online videos available for viewing on HWF's website with an eye for physical participation by students, said Emily MacDonald, marketing director and volunteer coordinator.

Other Waco museums and sites such as the Mayborn Museum, the Cameron Park Zoo, the Art Center of Waco and Baylor University's Martin Museum of Art have created virtual tours and experiences for visitors as COVID-19 precautions have cut into in-person traffic.

While the HWF's East Terrace and Earle-Napier-Kinnard historic houses reopened for visitors this summer after a shutdown of several weeks due to state and local COVID-19 restrictions, many local school districts have cut back on their field trips this year, MacDonald noted.