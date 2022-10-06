Historic Waco looks to its future

Historic Waco's McCulloch House will reopen its doors to the public Saturday with an invitation for visitors to return that night to solve a murder mystery.

The murder is not real nor is it part of the house's history, but the mystery-solving part signals the nonprofit's intent to broaden its mission beyond the preservation of three late 19th century houses.

The attentive may notice a signal, too, in Historic Waco's new logo, which introduces color and letter shapes that suggest the Waco Suspension Bridge and the Wacos' grass houses.

The organization's name is getting a tweak as well, dropping "Foundation" in all but legal and related uses.

Executive Director Erik Swanson said the tweak to the name is intended to sharpen its identity in a community with multiple foundations that distribute funds to various charitable causes, a purpose outside Historic Waco's work.

"We're dropping the Foundation out of our name to make clearer that our mission is to preserve the history and heritage of Waco and McLennan County," Swanson said.

The changes are part of a goal to have people see local history as central to the organization's work and mission.

"Come to Historic Waco for all Waco history," he said. "We should be the first place where people start."

Historic Waco's McCulloch House at 407 Columbus Ave. has been closed for several weeks to repair the 156-year-old house's wooden porch columns. Steel beams were inserted into the hollow columns to help them support a second-story porch with damaged and rotten wood removed in the process at a cost of about $70,000, Swanson said.

The Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, another Historic Waco property, also has been closed for months due to construction on Interstate 35 and its frontage roads, one of which bounds the house property. Column repair work similar to that completed at the McCulloch House is underway and Swanson hopes repairs will be finished in time for the holiday season.

"We're very anxious to have it back again," he said.

McCulloch House will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Historic Waco's East Terrace house will close on Saturday to free staff and volunteers for the McCulloch open house.

The McCulloch House will reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday for a murder mystery event. It is set in the 1890s and features actors in period costume, including one playing the McLennan County sheriff, stationed throughout the house.

Attendees will be given a sheet with some of the details about the murder and will be free to chat with characters to find clues to solve it. It is a come-and-go event that ends at 9 p.m. Admission is $15. Tickets are available at historicwaco.org or at the door. Refreshments will be served.

Swanson said the mystery is an example of social uses the organization is imagining for its houses, along with receptions, small weddings, meetings and retreats.

The Historic Waco Foundation was established in 1967 to preserve four 19th century houses, using the stories of the buildings and their occupants as a window into Waco history. As maintenance costs have risen over the years and strained the organization's resources, members and officials have discussed in recent years ways of moving beyond the houses as a central focus. The organization sold its Fort House to Magnolia in 2019. Its offices are in the Hoffman House, an early 20th century structure next door to the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House.

As part of rebranding the organization for the future, its logo is changing from a more classical black-and-white to a contemporary look with color drawn from the organization. The orange of its "H" is a composite of the East Terrace brick colors, while the blue of its "W" comes from the exterior paint of Historic Waco's headquarters, the Hoffman House, Swanson said.

He said he feels the community is responding positively to the changes. Historic Waco's recent fall lecture looked at the history of indigenous people in Central Texas, led by Waco tribal descendant Derek Ross and Texas-based Indigenous ACE, whose members performed and explained ceremonial dances.

The fall lecture drew an audience of 126 people, far above the usual attendance for Historic Waco's fall and spring lectures, which Swanson attributed to local interest in the subject and the fact that tribal members, not academics, shared their stories.

"I think that's Historic Waco at its best: bringing groups together to learn about Waco history," he said.