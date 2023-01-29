Historic Waco to manage Pape Foundation homes, gardens

The Earle-Harrison House, one of Waco's oldest homes, and the Pape Gardens soon will reopen to the public, thanks to a recent agreement between the Pape Foundation and Historic Waco.

Under the agreement, the Pape Foundation will retain ownership of the Earle-Harrison House, the Johnson-Taylor House and the Pape Gardens between them, but Historic Waco will direct their daily operations.

The Pape Foundation properties, located on 6 acres at 1901 N. Fifth St., had largely been closed to tours and public functions since the pandemic began three years ago. The foundation also had been without an executive director since August 2021 when Kathy Riggs retired from that position.

Historic Waco Executive Director Erik Swanson said the collaboration will benefit both organizations. Historic Waco, which maintains the Earle-Napier-Kinnard, McCulloch and East Terrace houses, gains access to a venue with shared missions of historic preservation and community service. That will allow the organization to expand its programming and community activities in the months ahead.

"Our vision is to open up to the public a space to congregate and gather," Swanson said.

The Pape Foundation will gain manpower and leadership that will let it return to operations that had been on pause for two years.

"This effectively provides a functional executive director and someone on the property every day. That's something we want and need," Pape Foundation board member Rick Bostwick said. "We realize we're not in competition (with Historic Waco). We're essentially providing the same thing to the community."

The Pape Foundation will fund a full-time position for tour support and event coordination, and both organizations will split evenly the revenue from tours, rentals and other events.

The two foundations have operated their homes separately over the years, but there is a connection between the Pape Foundation's Greek Revival Earle-Harrison House and Historic Waco's Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, also in the Greek Revival style and one of Waco's first brick homes.

The Earle of the former, Baylis Wood Earle, was the father of the Earle of the latter, John Baylis Earle. In fact, the younger Earle and his wife, Emma, stayed in his parents' home until their house was completed nearby.

The Earle-Harrison House was originally located on South Fourth Street, a stone's throw from the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House at 814 S. Fourth St. By the 1960s, however, it had been divided into apartments and fallen into disrepair. It was scheduled to be razed to make room for a Clarion Inn, but Waco residents and preservationists Nell Pape and Lavonia Jenkins Barnes intervened. They arranged to have the home sawn in two, moved 2 miles to its present location and fully restored. It opened to public tours in 1970.

The antebellum home also has become known for the nearly 6 acres of gardens that adjoin it, and the Pape Gardens has hosted garden festivals, weddings, receptions and other community events over the years.

Discussions about a partnership between the two nonprofits started around the time Riggs retired as Pape Foundation director in August 2021.

"I just had this hare-brained idea," said Jill Barrow, then the executive director of Historic Waco.

She floated her idea for joint operations between the two organizations to attorneys for the two foundations. When they told her it was feasible, Barrow and Historic Waco board President Clint Lynch got it started.

Seeing an operating plan realized more than a year later delighted Barrow.

"It's going to be wonderful," she said. "It's a money maker, beneficial for both Historic Waco and the Pape Foundation."

Swanson said Historic Waco staff would start working on a script for Earle-Harrison House tours, and the organization's Attic Treasures fundraiser will move to the Pape Gardens grounds this spring.

Also on the planning board are an updated website for the Earle-Harrison properties, a social media campaign, a restart of house tours and rentals and rotating exhibit galleries at the Johnson-Taylor House.