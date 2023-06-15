In his new book "Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas," author and architectural historian Kenneth Hafertepe tells the stories of scores of buildings and structures that Waco residents pass by on a daily basis.

The book, published by Texas A&M University Press and released this month, complements his earlier, prize-winning "Historic Homes of Waco, Texas," and intentionally so.

"I wondered about the relationship between the houses and the places of business for those who owned them. How did the money arise to build these houses?" Hafertepe said.

As in the case of "Historic Homes," Hafertepe's "Historic Buildings" is scrupulously researched, filled with rich history and telling detail covering much of Waco's first century in its stories of notable construction. The 90 buildings profiled in the book are grouped by function: churches, commerce, manufacturing and storage, skyscrapers, public buildings, education and Masonic buildings.

Not only are there connections between some of the home owners and builders in "Historic Homes" and their firms, occasionally cross referenced in the text, but "Historic Buildings" finds links between Waco buildings and their counterparts in other cities. The front of the old Waco High School, begun in 1910, for instance, resembles Fort Worth's Paschal High School, built that same year. The look of Waco Hall shows the influence of 1920s structures the Nebraska State Capitol and Los Angeles Public Library. The exterior of St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church is modeled after Mission San Juan in San Antonio.

Hafertepe, said the connections illustrate another point in his book: Celebrated local architects such as Roy E. Lane and Milton W. Scott often get credited for Waco buildings actually designed by large architectural firms working in multiple Texas cities.

Fort Worth's Sanguinet and Staats firm drafted the designs for the ALICO building, with Lane contracted as the local architect overseeing the work, while Dallas's Lang and Witchell did the original designs for the Riggins Hotel, later known as the Raleigh, with Lane again as the local architect.

Federal buildings such as the U.S Courthouse and Post Office, built in 1936, and the Waco Veterans Administration Hospital, now the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, owe their original drafts to architects in Washington, D.C. Although Waco architect Wesley C. Dodson selected the winning design for the McLennan County Courthouse and oversaw its construction, completed in 1902, its design owes more to San Antonio's James Riely Gordon, the leading designer of Texas courthouses of the early 20th century.

Local architects played a more direct role in the city's older houses of worship, imagining and planning nearly three quarters of the churches profiled in the book. "Historic Buildings'" first chapter on churches informs the "Waco's Historic Houses of Worship" exhibit on display through Aug. 31 at the Mayborn Museum.

Hafertepe said location and function shaped many of the buildings in Waco's core. The Artesian Manufacturing and Bottling Co., the current Dr Pepper Museum, and the red brick warehouses that became River Square Center and Balcones Distillery were on a railroad line paralleling Mary Avenue that provided ready access for shipping. The filling stations, one now privately owned and the other operating as Mama and Papa B's Bar-B-Que, were positioned on block corners to allow two-way access to cars.

First District School, Colored, constructed in 1918 a few blocks from the then-new Waco High School, possibly started as a gesture to address facility needs of Black students at a time when Waco schools were racially segregated or as guilt over the Jesse Washington lynching two years earlier, Hafertepe conjectured. However, the new school, now housing the Taylor Museum of Waco and McLennan County History, lacked a lunchroom and inside bathroom facilities.

"Historic Buildings" answers the question why the back sides of the Raleigh Building and the Praetorian Building, among others, lack the ornate decorative trim found on their fronts: Their architects anticipated other skyscrapers would be built behind or next to them, blocking those views. Those anticipated skyscrapers, however, were never built.

Hafertepe's book also carries the echoes of a built Waco that disappeared as the city expanded. The large stone structures of First Methodist Church, Temple Rodef Shalom, St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Mary's neighborning Academy of the Sacred Heart, were torn down when those churches and schools moved elsewhere. Brick towers that originally flanked the facade of the Waco Hippodrome disappeared when the theater was rebuilt after a 1928 fire.

The architectural historian will talk about his new book at a 6 p.m. June 22 book signing at the Mayborn Museum. He is planning on moving on to subjects other than Waco houses and buildings, with ongoing research on cemeteries. But there is a third Waco book in the Texas A&M University Press pipeline set for a February release: "More Historic Homes of Waco, Texas," which, according to its publisher, will look at the "homes of saloon keepers, horse traders, saddlers, ministers, bookkeepers, candy store owners, and laborers."