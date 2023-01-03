Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall

State historical marker text

The history of McLennan County, like that of Texas and the nation, is marred by institutional racism sometimes manifested in violence. From 1860 through 1922, 43 lynchings were documented here. Following reconstruction, most victims were black. Jim Crow Laws and acts of violence were used to disenfranchise, segregate and impede the advancement of African Americans. The most notorious local act of racial violence occurred in 1916. On May 8th, in the farming community of Robinson, Mrs. Lucy Fryer was killed near her house. Jesse Washington, a teenaged African American farmhand, was arrested for her murder. Known to be illiterate and possibly having an intellectual disability, Washington changed his story from denial to admission of guilt after being questioned for days. One week later, as large crowds gathered, he was brought to Waco for trial. Following brief proceedings with novice lawyers, Washington was convicted of murder and sentenced to death after four minutes of jury deliberation. Immediately, he was seized by a horde of onlookers and dragged several blocks to city hall where he was beaten, stabbed, hanged, mutilated and burned to death as thousands cheered. Jesse Washington’s horrific death received unparalleled nationwide public attention. Several reports, particularly from outside Texas, denounced the act as a breakdown of law and morality. The newly formed National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)–now the nation’s oldest Civil Rights organization–hired Elisabeth Freeman to investigate. Famed editor W.E.B. Du Bois used her findings and commemorative photographs taken at the scene as the basis for the NAACP’s July 1916 issue of The Crisis, a widely distributed publication, referring to the event as “The Waco Horror.” Du Bois and the NAACP made the atrocity a turning point in the National Anti-Lynching Movement and a step in the long march toward the promise of Civil Rights for all.

Source: Texas Historical Commission