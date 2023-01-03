Jesse Washington lynching marker ready to be dedicated at Waco City Hall

After years of effort and delays, Waco has secured a state historical marker drawing attention to the May 15, 1916, lynching of Jesse Washington near Waco City Hall that will be dedicated during a ceremony next month.
The marker will recognize both the lynching of Washington, a 17-year-old Black farm laborer in Robinson who was accused of murder, and the overall lynching culture used to inflict fear and control over Black residents in Central Texas. The marker’s text refers to 43 documented lynching incidents in McLennan County between 1860 and 1922. Local officials from the city, county, NAACP and Community Race Relations Coalition will speak during the ceremony, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at the front entrance to Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave. The date represents the anniversary of the NAACP’s founding in 1909.
The city of Waco and the Community Race Relations Coalition applied for the marker in 2016, and the Texas Historical Commission gave its final approval in 2021. The original marker was damaged during shipping to Waco and had to be replaced.
“We got it two weeks ago, and it’s sitting there in city possession,” coalition Chair Jo Welter said Tuesday.
Washington’s public torture and killing drew national attention, in part through efforts of the fledgling NAACP, which branded it “The Waco Horror.” But in Waco, reaction was largely suppressed.
“So much had been written on it, and still it’s … an ‘unknown story’ because no one local told the story. People would tamp down on it,” said Toni Herbert, a former city council member who wrote the extensive application for the marker.
Attention on the lynching might not have escaped Central Texas if not for Fred Gildersleeve, who took photographs of Washington’s torture and killing. The photos also captured the roughly 15,000 spectators, about half of Waco’s population, some of whom were visibly smiling or brought picnics for the occasion.
The photos, which Gildersleeve sold as postcards and keepsakes until Waco officials told him to stop, became central to the NAACP’s anti-lynching campaign.
“It was such a huge example of using the torture and killing of human beings as entertainment,” Welter said.
Former Waco City Council Member Lawrence Johnson brought up memorializing the lynching in some way during his tenure in the 1990s after seeing a museum exhibit in another state that detailed “The Waco Horror,” but it would be years before the idea gained traction.
Two books helped bring the events back into local consciousness. The first was Patricia Bernstein’s “The First Waco Horror: The Lynching of Jesse Washington and the Rise of the NAACP,” in 2005. The following year, William Carrigan published “The Making of a Lynching Culture, Violence and Vigilantism in Central Texas.”
Herbert said members of the Community Race Relations Coalition approached the city of Waco and McLennan County about a historical marker in 2006. They began researching the process that same year and realized anyone could submit an application to the Texas Historical Commission.
In 2016, the 100-year anniversary of the lynching, Herbert was part of a group that coordinated events ranging from panels with Bernstein and Carrigan to a memorial service held by Baylor University’s religion department.
That February, Herbert attended a McLennan County Historical Commission meeting, spoke about what applying for the marker would entail and told members that then-Mayor Malcolm Duncan and City Manager Dale Fisseler supported the idea. Though no item was listed on the commission’s agenda, members voted unanimously that day to support the race relations coalition’s effort.
“That opened the magic doors,” Herbert said.