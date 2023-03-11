Jesse Courtney, age 78, slowly settles into a barber's chair at the historic Jockey Club on Elm Avenue. Before taking his seat, he lifts up his shirt to reveal a surgeon's cut apparently healing nicely.

"God did it again," said Miles Adanandus, 59, who effortlessly plies his trade with clippers and a straight razor. A stack of Bibles occupies a shelf behind him. Gospel music plays a continuous loop on the TV across the room, just a few feet from the Big Red soda machine.

Adanandus serves as pastor of Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, but he has been barbering in East Waco 25 years. He knows the community, knows what the Jockey Club has meant to it, emerging by the hand of a man who passed the reins to his son so he could serve in World War II, then surviving the 1953 tornado, the decline of Elm Avenue as a bustling center of commerce, and now continued work on Elm Avenue itself.

Three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19's globe-spanning ravages a pandemic, the Jockey Club has found its footing again, just as it has for decades.

But the pandemic took heavy tolls, none more so than the life of Terronga Weaver, the shop's manager and the owner's daughter. One of the two barbers working there when lockdowns closed the business' doors moved on. The Jockey Club, like many other institutions, has changed in the past three years. But its return to doing what it has done for 100 years should come as no surprise.

Challenges today keep the shop's front door closed, but this time the side door remains in use, patrons delivering and receiving greetings as they pass through. Crews outside installing a new street surface, sidewalks, water lines and lighting have rendered stretches of Elm Avenue nearly impossible to navigate for long periods, including the Jockey Club's doorstep.

"My walk-in traffic has been impaired, but I embrace the construction," Adanandus said. "It's a great move for the community. New homes are being built, which is long overdue. Now we're looking for a grocery store, a place to get fresh produce. Back in the day, Safeway and H-E-B both were on Elm."

Back in the day, as well, the Jockey Club had several barbers. A photograph captures the group for posterity. It still hangs on a wall there. A Baylor women's basketball schedule and a Tribune-Herald newspaper clipping about the barber shop adorn a bulletin board. A poster urges donations to make possible a memorial to Waco war hero Doris Miller. The honor materialized on the Brazos River's east bank, a block from the Waco Suspension Bridge.

Celebrities once made their way to the Jockey Club, among them Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier upon signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Baylor footballers Walter Abercrombie, Kendall Wright and Terrance Williams became regulars, as did Baylor's Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson.

One might say Adanandus himself moved to the big leagues when he became the sole barber, though he likely would not agree. The barber shop closed in 2011, lost to changing times on Elm Avenue, changing hairstyles and the retirement of its last two barbers. It was resurrected five years later due to the determination of Iva Smith, the widow of longtime Jockey Club owner Ben Frank Smith, who built the current space at 809 Elm Ave. after Urban Renewal forced a move from his original shop on Second Street.

Smith recruited help to remodel the shop for the 2016 reopening, then proceeded to refinish molded theater seats that served as the waiting area, replace flooring, re-upholster the original barber chairs and assemble souvenirs to create a veritable memory lane: a shaving brush and cup, a whetstone and straight razors, a vintage bottle of Aqua Velva, and Ben Frank Smith's 1969 barber's license.

Things progressed smoothly until COVID-19 changed the world, and the Jockey Club. Small businesses that thrived on close contact closed under orders to do so. Patrons stayed away in droves. The neighborhood's symbolic town square, where laughter and opinions flowed freely, eventually gave up the ghost. The two barbers still employed there left. Only Adanandus returned. In October 2021, the Jockey Club tragically lost its manager, Terronga Weaver, Iva Smith's daughter, to the pandemic.

The coronavirus threat still remains. The county this year has reported 19 more residents killed by the virus, the total climbing to 932. But with widespread resistance built up and effective treatments and vaccines widely available, the picture has changed. The eight people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Waco as of Friday is a far cry from the hundreds once pushing health care providers to their limits.

Adanandus still wears a protective mask while interacting with patrons. His clientele runs older, as evidenced by the silver hair accumulating on the floor around his work station. Noting two certificates on the mirror behind him, Adanandus said they signify "blessings that kept us going." The shop received a $1,875 small business grant, another $15,350 from a recovery fund the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. established.

Adanandus said he used the money primarily to pay rent and buy supplies. Paying someone else a salary was not necessary, as he works alone.

"Could I use some help? I'd love some," he said with a laugh. His offer is $150 a week at the shop, which operates Wednesday through Saturday.

Historic landmark

Iva Smith thinks the memory of Jockey Club Barber and Beauty Shop is worth preserving. She asked the city of Waco to have it designated a local historic landmark. The city's planning services department offered its support, saying "it possesses significance with respect to history and culture … as the first Black-owned barbershop in Waco at its original location.

"It is associated with the lives of persons significant in local history, as it was originally founded by World War II veteran Woodrow Anderson."

World War II veteran did not yet describe Anderson when he opened the shop around 1920, according to a wacohistory.org account. He left the business in the care of his son when the war came, and Ben Frank Smith, Anderson's nephew, started his 60-year ownership stint in 1944, remaining until he died in 2004.

Jesse Courtney, who visited the Jockey Club last Thursday, said he began patronizing the barber shop as a child when it was located not on Elm Avenue but on "the square" downtown, a conglomeration where business and social interaction merged. Urban Renewal forced its move in 1970 and flattened the square. But Courtney remembers the good old days there and along Elm Avenue, which he agrees is changing.

Courtney said only a "break" between 1963 and 1974 separated him from his hometown and the haircuts and shaves at the Jockey Club. He served two tours in Vietnam as a tanker in the 2nd Tank Battalion, under the 2nd Marine Division. He said his home away from home became a 40-ton steel tank with a 60 millimeter cannon attached.

Courtney said his hearing took a beating. He wears hearing aids that Adanandus gingerly removed before proceeding. Adanandus kindly gestured that continued chit-chat involving Courtney was over until his haircut was completed and his hearing returned, technologically speaking.

When patron Anthony Powell took a seat, Adanandus introduced him as "the sports commentator." He freely shares his opinions on most anything, including the Dallas Cowboys — "Jerry Jones is not the problem" — and the greatest impact players ever in the National Football League. His list includes Lawrence Taylor, Deion Sanders and Reggie White, "the Minister of Defense," who terrorized opposing quarterbacks as a Hall of Fame defensive end and was also known as a preacher ready to spread the Gospel.

Powell explained the barber shop culture, especially that at Jockey Club.

"We love to talk news, current events. Sometimes you have to filter what you like and what you don't like. A barber shop is a level playing field. It does not matter if you are rich or poor. If you're sensitive, it's probably not the place to be," said Powell, who instructed Adanandus to "take a little off the side, clean me up a little bit. I've got a big meeting tomorrow."