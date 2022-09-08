Library windows honor African American leaders in Waco history

East Waco Library normally holds history in the books kept inside its walls, but a portion of Waco history has moved outside in the form of large-scale window decals honoring the lives of seven Black Waco pioneers.

The mesh decals, which let light through to the library's interior, fill the library windows facing Elm Avenue with photo images of the Waco leaders and a short summary of their legacy. A small ceremony at the library Thursday announced the decals and their stories to an audience of about 50 people that included friends, family or acquaintances of the honorees.

Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, who served on the committee that selected the seven and chose more for a digital display inside the library, said the windows facing the community will serve the dual purpose of honoring the seven and their achievement while serving to inspire viewers with their stories of leadership.

At a time where the naming of schools, buildings and streets to recognize individuals is becoming less frequent, it is important to take opportunities for public acknowledgment of a community's pathfinders and builders when they arise, Barefield said.

The seven honored in the windows — R.L. Smith, Garry Radford, Emma Harrison, Tom Wilson, Noah Jackson, Alice Pollard and Lester Gibson — were a small part of the Black residents with notable contributions to Waco history and culture who a selection committee considered.

Their challenge led to a new dimension of the project, creation of an accompanying digital slideshow with photos and a short biography of 30 other important Black leaders and pioneers.

Library director Essy Day told the audience the windows fall within a public library's obligation to preserve and archive local history, a point that Barefield expanded on in her remarks.

"We were able to pinpoint some of our legends and leaders and history makers of our community," Barefield said.

At the same time, the project had limitations of only seven to select and a limited amount of information on the window panels.

"How can you define a life legacy on a panel? You can't," Barefield said. "But this is the beginning of our future, something for the next generation to study and honor and build on."

Joining Barefield on the selection committee were Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry; Jeanette Bell, North East Riverside Neighborhood Association president; Rachel Pate, vice president of economic development for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce; and Don Wright of the Central Texas African-American Heritage Foundation.

Those selected for the window treatments were considered pioneers and leaders in seven categories:

R.L. Smith, founder of the Farmers Improvement Society Bank in 1908, in the economic development category

Garry Radford, a practicing dentist for more than 40 years and first Black person elected to Waco City Council, science and medicine

Emma Harrison, first Black person elected to the Waco Independent School District board, education

Tom Wilson, first Black staff producer for Columbia Records and instrumental in historic recordings of Bob Dylan, the Velvet Underground, Simon & Garfunkel and more, arts and entertainment

Noah Jackson, co-founder of Waco Eastern Little League baseball and a leader in youth football, sports

Alice Pollard, first Black female officer in the Waco Police Department, civic leadership

Lester Gibson, first Black person elected to countywide office, serving 28 years as McLennan County Commissioner, politics.

Gibson, who died in June, also was recently honored by the Waco City Council by having part of Washington Avenue named after him.

Librarians Sean Sutcliffe and Alysha Suchaski researched the biographies of the seven in the window treatments. Brochures available in the library contain fuller accounts of their lives. Community services supervisor Jessica Emmett designed and created the mesh decals for the windows.

A vibrantly colored mural on the library's west side, painted in 2013, complements the window stories with images of other Black East Waco community leaders, including Navy hero Doris Miller, singer Estelle Maxey and artist Kermit Oliver.

Day said the East Waco Library's windows are uniquely suited for the community history treatment, but the library system will explore other ways to recognize community history at the system's other branches.

While the window treatments will remain fixed, new people and stories will be rotated into the digital presentation over time. Emmett also said a planned upgrade of the city's website should allow viewers to access the digital presentation and any new ones the library might create.

People attending the window ceremony Thursday included Travis Gibson, son of Lester Gibson and Bellmead mayor, and Ruth Jackson, widow of Noah Jackson. Jackson said she was delighted at her late husband's recognition in the library's windows.

"This feels fantastic," she said with a broad smile. "It's an honor for him — and for me." Jackson lives nearby and passes the library on a regular basis, saying she'll now see a picture of her husband on those trips. "I'll have someone to wave to as I pass by," she laughed.