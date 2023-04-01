The oversized birds-eye-view map of 1886 Waco at the front of the Mayborn Museum's new "Waco's Historic Houses of Worship" exhibit communicates two of the exhibit's themes: Churches and synagogues have long been a part of Waco's history and religious diversity a long-running thread in that history.

Visitors can use the map to locate eight Waco houses of worship of that day, at least six of which still have active congregations almost 140 years later. Those eight also represent seven different denominations.

Mayborn exhibits manager Trey Crumpton and museum staff collaborated with architectural historian Kenneth Hafertepe, chairman of Baylor University's museum studies department, with the Mayborn exhibit drawn largely from the first chapter of his upcoming book, "Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas," set to be published May 31.

Complementing Hafertepe's large color photographs of 14 historic Waco places of worship are physical artifacts, church postcards from the Texas Collection, architectural renderings and historic photos.

The exhibit marks the Mayborn's second collaboration with Hafertepe, following a similiar 2019 exhibit drawn from his book "Historic Houses of Waco, Texas."

A look at Waco's churches shows a slow evolution in styles, location and sensibilities as congregations expanded, moved from the central city to suburbs and reflected their faith and culture.

Architectural styles largely were conservative Gothic or neoclassical styles with more contemporary exceptions in the striking modernist A-frame design of Temple Rodef Sholom's 1961 building, created by Houston's MacKie and Kamrath, and the rounded arch main building of Lake Shore Hills Presbyterian Church, built in 1962-63.

Baptist have historically favored neo-classical and Colonial Revival styles, Hafertepe noted, while Episcopalians gravitated to English Gothic at St. Paul's and St. Alban's. Some congregations preferred square bell towers or Romanesque domes in their houses of worship; others, heaven-pointing spires and steeples.

In the case of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, a 1949 expansion of the church's 1907 buildings transformed its appearance. Red brick resembling that used for Baylor University's Pat Neff Hall and Old Main replaced the yellowish-cream brick found in Baylor's older buildings, such as the Carroll Science and Carroll Library Buildings. A brick from the older church building is on display.

Catholic and Episcopal churches were the first to use stained glass windows. Protestant churches followed that practice later, but centerpiecing Jesus rather than Christian saints, Hafertepe said.

Church buildings often reflected specific tastes or needs of their congregations.

New Hope Baptist Church's 1922 building, which used a textured tapestry brick popular in its day, had a radio room and drinking water fountains, and early plans called for a natatorium, never realized, Hafertepe said. New Hope's Black congregation members were banned from public use of water fountains and swimming pools in segregated Waco, he observed.

The church's radio room enabled members to listen to the broadcast of Black opera singer Marian Anderson's historic 1939 concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, weeks after the singer had performed at Baylor University's Waco Hall, Hafertepe said.

Waco's religious buildings were a focus of notable architects from Waco and elsewhere: Milton Scott (First Baptist Church, 1906; Temple Rodef Shalom, 1910; First Lutheran Church, 1916), W.W. Larmour (Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1949), Sanguinet & Staats (First Methodist Church, 1914), Roy E. Lane (St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church), Kenneth Easterwood (Lake Shore Hills United Presbyterian Church), Herman Cason (St. John's Methodist Church) and Walter Cocke Jr. (St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, St. Alban's Episcopal Church).

Architects often lobbied for church contracts, and the exhibit's "Selling The Design" section highlights impressive architectural renderings pitched to woo church building committees. "They were encouraging parishes to dream big," Hafertepe said with a grin.

Churches are far from dead, hollow structures and part of the Mayborn exhibit uses St. James United Methodist Church, whose members sold their historic building to businessman Lane Murphy in 2016, to illustrate a church's living heart. Black construction manager H.W. Hawkins oversaw its construction with twin octagonal towers part of the design by San Antonio firm Adams & Adams, which also designed the Alamo Cenotaph.

The exhibit includes a communion service tray and wooden communion table from the 1924 church as well as drinking cups that workers fashioned from tin cans, found above a ceiling, and a handheld paper fan illustrated with a phone of Martin Luther King Jr., discovered behind the church office.

Photographs illustrated the church's history, from members standing on the church's front steps and Black workers marking the church's completion to a note-burning ceremony when its debt was paid off and, finally, the church's 2016 deconsecration service as members formally closed the church.

St. James members and Murphy attended a special viewing of the exhibit before it opened.

The exhibit also has an elaborate 19th-century Gothic Revival chair topped with carved finials, on loan from Historic Waco, that belonged to David Kinnard, an elder of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Profiled in "Waco's Historic Houses of Worship" and their construction dates are:

Temple Rodef Shalom (1961)

New Hope Baptist Church (1922-23)

St. John's Methodist Church (1921-22)

First Lutheran Church (1916-17), now Grace Church.

St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church (1942)

Columbus Avenue Baptist Church (1906-7, 1949-51)

St. Alban's Episcopal Church (1949-50, 1942-53)

St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church (1928-31)

First Baptist Church (1906)

Congregation Agudath Jacob (1950), now Sul Ross Senior Center.

First Methodist Church (1962-63, 1967, 1976-77)

German Evangelical Lutheran Church (undetermined), now New Branch Worship Center.

Lake Shore Hills United Presbyterian Church (1962-63),Now General Association of Davidian Seventh Day Adventists

St. Paul's Episcopal Church (1878-79)

St. James Methodist Episcopal Church (1924), now 2nd and Clay adaptive reuse project.

The Mayborn exhibit will be on display through Aug. 31.