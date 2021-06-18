Mexia faces long shadow of Juneteenth drowning 40 years ago

"He was the brother you'd want to have for a lifetime," she said. "Carl was good with his nieces and his family members. There was just something about him. I believe in God, and God had a special place in his heart, and he was ready for him. I don't question God, but if it had been any other type of way his life had been taken so soon, I could accept it. But this, this is hard."

Beachum was Carl's older sister, and was used to him sharing his paycheck from the Hobbs Fiber factory when she was a young mother.

Judy Chambers, a first cousin who grew up with Carl, considered him a younger brother. Chambers, 66, who is now Mexia's municipal judge after serving 18 years on the city council, also remembers his generosity and his love for his younger relatives.

When he was 15, Carl briefly moved to Illinois, where Chambers was living at an Air Force base with her husband, to help take care of Chambers' baby son, Hank.

"To me, he was a good guy," she said. "He was so giving and very responsible."

A younger sister, Cassandra, was pregnant at the time of Carl's death and never recovered from the trauma, Beachum and other family members said.

"Carl was real close to her," Beachum said. "She was never the same."