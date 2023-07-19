Texas musicians, Mexia residents and more will join Friday and Saturday to sing the praises of the late Cindy Walker, the songwriter who made Mexia her home and from there shaped country and pop music.

The celebration follows her July 20 birthdate and comes in the form of a two-day festival, Cindy Walker Days, which will feature performances by 29 bands and solo musicians from across the state; tours to her Mexia home, church and grave; and other festival activities in downtown Mexia.

Walker died at the age of 87 in 2006, but organizers of the Mexia event hope it draws attention to her considerable musical legacy and, in the process, raises money to repair and restore her two-story frame house as a museum to her life and music. In a career spanning more than 50 years, the prolific Texas songwriter wrote standards including “You Don’t Know Me” and “Dream Baby” as well as iconic western swing hits for Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys that include “Cherokee Maiden,” “Bubbles In My Beer” and “Miss Molly.”

Over the last two years, KCEN-TV news anchor and former Mexia resident Lindsay Liepman has spearheaded efforts to save and restore Walker’s home. Her documentary “You Don’t Know Me: The Story of Cindy Walker” helped revive interest in Walker’s story and was followed by creation of the Cindy Walker Foundation that bought the white frame house where the Mart-born Walker and her mother, Oree, lived since 1954, but which had fallen to neglect in recent years.

Cindy Walker Days will feature 29 bands playing across four stages: evening concerts in Old Fort Parker, 866 Park Road 35, Groesbeck; day performances at the Western Swing Stage in the Mexia Civic Center and outdoors at the BMI Singer-Songwriter Stage at McKinney and Commerce streets; and after-party shows at the Cowboy Western Club, 400 S. State Highway 14.

Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony will make a presentation on behalf of the state music agency during the weekend, Liepman said. Performance rights organization Broadcast Music Inc. will announce Walker as one of its Millionaire Award winners, an honor given to BMI members with songs that have tallied more than 1 million plays.

Free drive-by tours will visit Walker’s house; First Presbyterian Church where she attended with her mother, sang in the choir and led youth choirs; and Walker’s grave at Mexia Civic Cemetery, marked by a red granite guitar. Tours start at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, leaving from the Mexia Civic Center.

A Hymn Sing led by former members of Walker’s youth choirs will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at First Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Carthage St. After-parties will continue the days’ music at 8 p.m. each night at the Cowboy Western Club.

The festival’s components show off different facets of Walker’s life and career, Liepman said.

“You get a really good sense of who she was,” she said.

The music lineup is a hefty one. The evening concerts at Old Fort Parker will feature The Bellamy Brothers and Sunny Sweeney on Friday and an “All-Star Salute to Cindy Walker” by Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys that follows Rick Trevino on Saturday.

During the day, live music occupies two stages in downtown Mexia. The BMI Singer-Songwriter Stage at McKinney and Commerce streets will feature eight acts Friday, including Waco-area performers Donna Beckham, John Dempsy and Jackie Darlene while Saturday includes a Texas Songwriter U showcase with Waco’s Holly Tucker, Liz Rose and Macy Dot Neal.

Nearby, in the Mexia Civic Center, a Western Swing Stage will offer the likes of the Hot Club of Cowtown, Monte Warden & the Wagoneers and Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition.

After-parties at the Cowboy Western Club have Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys and opener Ginny Mac on Friday and Monte Warden and the Wagoneers with Diamondback and Tiger Alley as opening acts. Those attending must be 21 years or older.

Liepman said rumors that Willie Nelson will drop in at Thursday night’s private Founders Pickers’ Party for donors and organizers are not true.

Tickets include a $50 music-only single day pass for Friday or Saturday, a $95 weekend music pass, a $150 VIP pass that includes after-party admission, and $20 after-party admission. Tickets are available at cindywalkerdays.com and in-person at the Mexia Chamber of Commerce.

Mexia Mayor Geary Smith said the two-day festival is one of his community’s biggest undertakings.

“I’m real excited about the whole event. It will be an amazing event,” Smith said. “I’ve lived here more than 30 years and I haven’t seen anything on this scale.”

Festival guests and attendees have booked hotel rooms in Mexia and nearby Groesbeck and Teague, leading Smith to say the festival’s economic impact will not be limited to his city. While organizers are keeping fingers crossed for a strong turnout this weekend, he believes it is only a start once word of mouth spreads and performers have more time to put the event on their calendars.

“There will be a good turnout, but probably better next year,” he said.

Members of Walker’s family, including her nieces Molly Walker and Jerry Lawrence, plan to attend. The nieces grew up in Mexia a few blocks away from their aunt and grandmother, with Molly, the youngest, a frequent visitor.

Molly Walker participated in Liepman’s documentary and said she was a little hesitant about the idea of a Cindy Walker Days when it was first discussed.

“Cindy was so very private. I thought, were we violating her privacy? But I realize the intention was to honor her in a positive way,” she said. “Hopefully, Mexia will benefit from it.”

The fact the festival could help save the house she spent a lot of time in while growing up also helped persuade her.

Molly Walker, named after her aunt’s song “Miss Molly” according to family legend, retired in Plano after a career in real estate. She was mortified to see the current state of the Walker homestead on a visit a few years ago: rotted floorboards, sagging ceilings and rooms packed with furniture, recordings, storage cabinets and drawers, bric-a-brac, memorabilia, clothing and trash.

“It was falling apart, a disaster,” she said.

That house, however, contained warm memories for her, of time spent with her grandma while Walker typed out song lyrics in her second-floor office. Her grandmother would regale her with tales from Cindy’s work, their years in Southern California before moving to Mexia — horror actor Boris Karloff was a neighbor — and their annual travels to Nashville where Cindy would pitch songs to stars and publishers, visit with old friends and freshen her music industry contacts.

Away from work, Cindy Walker was a playful spirit with an impish streak, Molly Walker said, a person who named the trees in her yard and had to be dissuaded by her mother from climbing a fruitful plum tree at a nursery.

“I try myself to be that kind of aunt,” Molly said with a laugh.

“She never went on an airplane. She didn’t own a car. She didn’t own a computer. Didn’t have an agent or a manager. She did all her own bookkeeping,” Molly said with a touch of admiration. “She didn’t mind if she got an honor or not. … She just wanted people to know her music.”

Liepman and her fellow organizers have their fingers crossed that the inaugural Cindy Walker Days will provide needed money and momentum in preserving Walker’s home and legacy.

“If we don’t get the crowds we need, it may be very difficult to do this again,” she said. “We’re cautiously optimistic. I feel like we’re already a success because we’re having it.”