Mother Neff State Park received the 2023 Lone Star Legacy Award, honoring its well-documented past's historic significance as an iconic space in its community. However, as natural disasters and questions of funding have hampered parks across the state in recent years, Mother Neff's future is yet to be told.

“As I like to say, you know, Mother Neff gave birth to the state parks system,” park Superintendent Melissa Chadwick said. “She had Pat Neff and he had such a drive — had to have back then — to be able to get the state parks board even going or even thought about.”

The park was one of seven to apply for the award from the Texas Recreation and Parks Society. The park must be a minimum of 50 years old to qualify and meet specific criteria, in this case being associated with historic events and sites, and being home to unique natural features.

The oldest parts of the park and some of its original structures have been off limits in recent years, in need of repairs from repeated flooding, while a newer entrance and campgrounds have maintained access on higher ground.

Chadwick said the award came as a surprise, but it will fuel conversations for years to come when visitors ask what it means to be a Lone Star Legacy. She said it gives park staff a chance to share the stories and history that live within the park.

“Then you’re able to share that story of the historic significance of Mother Neff State Park and how its influence really helped probably drive and open Pat Neff’s eyes to be able to go, ‘Hey, these spaces are important, and we need to do what we can to start providing these public spaces for people,’” Chadwick said.

Mother Neff State Park, Texas’ first official state park, opened in 1937, but its original 6 acres were deeded to the state in 1916 by Isabella Neff, former Governor and Baylor University President Pat Neff’s mother.

As automobiles gained popularity, travelers realized the need to stop and rest along their journey, many stopping along the road to camp and picnic in lieu of mainstream motels. Pat Neff realized the need for wayside stations for travelers, and in 1923 he convinced the Legislature to create a formal state parks board.

Neff and the board campaigned around the state in search of land donations to be reserved as parks, and pursuant to his mother’s wishes, the 6-acre pecan grove about 10 minutes west of Moody on the Leon River became Mother Neff State Park, along with surrounding land Pat Neff and a neighbor donated.

“Also he saw the real true value in people needing to get away and connect with the outdoors and recharge, and much like we are today we’re seeing there’s so many health benefits in being connected to nature and having those resources available,” Chadwick said.

Not only did Neff acquire land around the state for parks, but he was also integral in bringing them to life. Much of the park’s original infrastructure, including carved stone steps and multiple stone buildings, was built by the U.S. Civilian Conservation Corps.

The CCC hired men in search of work during the Great Depression to create state parks in exchange for $30 per month plus housing, and many would send what they earned home to their families. Many of the structures they built, including a stone tabernacle, rock tower and recreation hall, are still intact at the park. But many are also in need of repairs to reopen to the public.

The caretaker’s cottage, which Pat Neff stayed in for weeks at a time and was built by the CCC, is rented out often to park guests, and most of the facility is still the original material. Chadwick said the building would be used to house government meetings and gatherings when the governor would stay there.

“It actually stirred up some controversy when it was being built because it was one of the biggest caretaker residences at that time, but he wanted to be able to have diplomats and dignitaries and stuff like that come down and visit and gather and have meetings,” she said.

In 2015 the park got its most recent facelift, a $6.5 million project adding a new limestone headquarters and a 20-site camping loop, on higher ground than the flood-vulnerable historic section. Chadwick said the park draws guests from around the world, some as far as Australia, to explore its 400 acres.

Carole Bourdages and Endre Amesse were visiting from Quebec on Thursday, and headed out for a hike in the early afternoon before rain arrived. Bourdages said on their trip through the southern United States, the pair wanted to experiment with a few state parks and ended up at Mother Neff.

“Really, it’s clean. It’s the cleanest I’ve ever seen,” Bourdages said. “It’s perfect and it’s small too, so it’s quiet.”

Chadwick said the park closed for less than a week when COVID-19 struck, but the crew stayed on deck the whole time. The pandemic brought day-use records as guests could enjoy the park and naturally disperse among its trails while socially distancing from others. She said visitation has likely doubled or more since the newest part of the park opened in 2015, despite other losses to the park.

From 2015 to 2021 the park has had over 30 major flooding events, resulting in damage to the most historic part of the park that lies in a flood plain between Lake Proctor and Lake Belton. During the heaviest flooding events water can raise high enough to leave only the peaks of the CCC rock tabernacle and recreation hall visible. Miraculously, the structures have stood the test of time, but they remain closed to the public due to flood damage.

“When the corps was building the park they actually knew this area is going to flood, so they raised the elevation in this spot and that spot knowing, ‘Hey, we’re going to have water in here,’” Chadwick said. “I just don’t think they ever fathomed we’re going to be between two reservoirs basically.”

The bridge on State Highway 236, which spans the historic edge of the park and crosses the Leon River, reopened in October after a year and a half of construction, Chadwick said. During heavy flooding the old bridge would catch debris rushing by, causing backups in and around the riverbed.

She said the park had a half-mile log jam removed near the old bridge in 2017, but she watched another form in 2021 when heavy floods washed over the park again. The newly formed jam is on the park’s to-do list, Chadwick said, and with the bridge open nearby and grant opportunities ahead the park hopes to see some progress in that area soon.

“We’ve had a lot of work done down here. It’s a constant work in progress and it depends on Mother Nature and how she cooperates with us on what we can do and when we can do it,” Chadwick said.

The vegetation through the flood zone took a hit as well, washing out and weakening many native trees. Chadwick said one of the main reasons why the original part of the park remains closed to visitors is the risk of a dilapidated tree falling.

“Obviously most of our attention is spent up top but we’re trying to just keep this so when we are ready to roll and ready to do something we won’t have to do as much work, hopefully,” she said.

It is difficult to compete for funding in the face of huge disasters, like Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19, and the park already received the $6.5 million facelift in 2015, but there is lots of hope for Mother Neff in the future, Chadwick said.

“There’s hope, you know definitely with the new funding with Proposition 5, so we’re definitely excited about that opportunity,” she said, referring to a referendum that passed in 2019 to dedicate proceeds from a state sporting goods sales tax to parks and historic sites.

Currently park planners are looking at the 142 acres the park acquired in 2012 to determine its best use, Chadwick said.

Given their unique and historic nature, she said it is difficult to estimate how much it will cost to one day undertake repairs to the CCC structures. For now, the basin known as the wash pond finally has caught some water again, the grasses swept away by floods are sprouting again and bluebonnets are filling the park more than they have in years.