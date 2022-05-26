Names of two McLennan County veterans, killed in Iraq, added to local monument

The names of two McLennan County veterans who were killed in Iraq, names unintentionally left off a monument erected in 2018 to those from the county killed in the Gulf War, the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War, have been inscribed on this monument.

Army Spc. Javier A. Villanueva's and Army Spc. Jeffrey P. Shaffer's names will be unveiled on Memorial Day in a small, private event just for their loved ones and family members, said Steve Hernandez, co-chair of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8564.

VFW Post 8564 and Phipps Memorial coordinated the monument initially, said Larry Bethea, committee chair with VFW Post 8564. Phipps made the donation to erect this monument on Memorial Day in 2018 as well as one listing McLennan County veterans killed in the Korean War. The VFW post compiled the names.

“We want pay homage to the family members (on Monday),” Hernandez said.

The main Memorial Day ceremony will be in Hewitt Park at 10 a.m.

Villanueva

Villanueva’s mother, Christine Lebron, said his name should have been included with the rest of those on the monument when it was first erected.

“I’m really grateful they’re doing it (inscribing his name) now,” Lebron said.

She said her son should be honored for the soldier he was.

Villaneuva, who graduated from La Vega High School, served with 2nd Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment as a combat medic when he died Nov. 24, 2005, in Asad, Iraq, according to an Army site about the medical clinic named for him at Fort Irwin, California. He died at the age of 25.

He received fatal injuries the day before when an improvised explosive device detonated near his unit during combat in Hit, Iraq, according to the Army site.

“He was a medic, he saved a lot of lives,” Lebron said. “He fought and died for his country. He is greatly missed by his family and friends.”

Javier Villanueva also had a daughter before he died, Taliyah Villanueva, Lebron said.

Shaffer

Shaffer’s mother, Melissa Adams, said it is important to her for people to say Shaffer’s name and remember him. Now that his name is on the monument, people will, she said.

“They may not know him personally, but they will know he died fighting a war for this country,” Adams said.

People will have the sense of what he did, she said.

Shaffer, who grew up in West, died at the age of 21 on Sept. 13, 2006, in Ramadi, Iraq, according to records. He was a member of the 2nd Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment when a makeshift bomb exploded near his Bradley fighting vehicle.

Adding the names

In 2020, Adams said Lebron called her and told her both of their sons’ names were missing. The two mothers reported it to county veterans officials who held a special ceremony with the public driving past to show respect because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bathea said he and his VFW post committee began to look into Villanueva and Shaffer a few weeks ago to confirm they were actually from McLennan County.

“Before we (add) a name on the monument, we verify that they were born in McLennan County or went to school here,” Bathea said.

Adams said she and Lebron both had to provide proof to Bathea’s committee of where Shaffer was born and where he went to school.

“The called me to verify where he was born and where he went to school,” Lebron said.

Adams remains upset that her son’s and Lebron’s son’s names were left off the monument.

“Our boys were born in Waco and they deserve respect,” Adams said.

At the time the monument was initially erected, County Veteran Service Officer Jeremiah Ballard said the names etched into it were taken from National Archives and Records Administration information.

According to those records, the Army listed Villanueva as being from Temple and Shaffer from Arkansas. That is why neither was included initially.

Adams maintains that Hernandez knew her from “day one.” She said that as a co-chair of the committee that put the monument together initially, he should have made sure her son’s name was on it.

At the time, Ballard said he expected residents to come forward with more names of family members who should be included, and officials would welcome those additions.

Hernandez said that after Lebron and Adams brought their sons’ omission from the monument to his and Bathea’s attention, COVID-19 lockdowns hit.

Then came the gamma wave, the delta wave, and omicron. A few weeks ago was the first time he and Bathea could get the committee together to discuss Villanueva’s and Shaffer’s cases.

Bathea said he was pleasantly surprised that Phipps Memorial was able to get the names inscribed last week.

“Keeping their (Shaffer’s and Villanueva’s) names going, keeps their legacy going,” Adams said.

