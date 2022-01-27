Namesake of Waco's Helen Marie Taylor museum dies at 98

Helen Marie Taylor, whose love for Waco and her adopted hometown of Richmond, Virginia, moved her to create history museums in both states, has died, longtime friend Bettie Beard confirmed Thursday. She was 98.
Taylor in the 1980s bought an old school at 701 Jefferson Ave., and in 1993 unveiled the Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History. History buffs and school classrooms toured the building for years, soaking up Americana and Taylor’s ode to an older Waco, one that included segregation, Jim Crow laws and cultural celebrations such as the Cotton Palace Pageant.
Though well into her 90s, Taylor in recent years joined efforts against removing statues of Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis along Richmond’s Monument Avenue, where she lived since 1964. Her activism led to protesters throwing firecrackers and rocks at her home, with Taylor labeling them “snakes,” “scoundrels” and “graffiti goons,” The Washington Post reported in 2020.
“Standing up and being herself got her admired, but also got her in trouble,” Beard said. “She threw a fit on Monument Avenue when they were trying to remove Robert E. Lee. She may have even tied herself to a tree.”
She was fiercely protective of the Waco museum that carries her name, even as its fortunes turned for the worse. Don Davis, former executive director of the Historic Waco Foundation, recalls the foundation’s efforts about a decade ago to get involved in running the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
“The deal fell through because we felt as Helen Marie viewed things, we would do all the work and she would make all the decisions,” Davis said. “We wanted to set up a board, but she didn’t want that. She wanted absolute control.”
He said members of a previous board resigned en masse.
“My comment would be that Helen Marie did a great service to Waco by creating a museum. Unfortunately, she could not keep it open,” Davis said.
Davis, an architect by trade, said his family and Taylor’s knew each other most of their lives. He talked with her weekly during negotiations over Historic Waco Foundation’s involvement, and even traveled to Richmond on more than one occasion. Their contact ended when talks ceased, he said.
Davis said he absolutely believes a well-run museum devoted to Waco’s rich history is needed and would be well received. He said he does not know where the Helen Marie Taylor Museum goes from here, mentioning that Taylor’s two sons “were not necessarily interested in that museum.”
Technically speaking, the museum has not closed its doors. Beard said tours are provided by appointment only. She remains optimistic its future can be secured, though not necessarily as Taylor envisioned. Much depends on “the instructions she left,” and the execution of her estate.
Beard said she loved and admired Taylor, shortcomings and all.
“From her bed, she raised money to put new hardwood floors in the museum, which was damaged when the pipes burst during last February’s freeze,” Beard said. “I told her, ‘If you take care of that, I’ll try to take care of the other.’ We’re getting the kitchen back up and running, which will cost less than a few thousand dollars. She’s paying the bills out of her pocket.”
Beard said Taylor doted on her Waco museum, even from afar.
“She was still running it from Virginia,” Beard said. “We had a board in Waco once, and she asked me to try to reorganize it. I told her what I would do, that I would try to find people who are supportive, friends of the museum, maybe an advisory committee. A museum like this needs someone who knows about museums, giving tours and acquiring artifacts.”
She said Taylor until the end made the museum a priority. A get-together was planned there in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, “and she said, ‘Bettie, get as many people in there as you can.’”
Often, before her health worsened six or seven months ago, Taylor would fly from Virginia to Waco, where she would rent a car to drive herself while staying a few days at a hotel in Bellmead. Concern for Taylor’s safety on Interstate 35 prompted friends to follow her back to the hotel one evening.
“Her personality … she was assertive. One might say dogmatic,” Beard said. “She was small in stature, and I think sometimes she worried people might take advantage of her. She was totally involved. If something needed to be cleaned, repaired, she saw to it that it got done. She was cognitively aware, though as days went by, she responded more slowly. Our conversations once were two or three hours long. Lately, they were more like 15 minutes.
“I would tell her how much I loved her and appreciated her.”
Destiny Hallman, 37, who has led tours at the museum, became emotional talking about what Taylor meant to her, recalling their hourslong conversations by phone. She never had the opportunity to meet Taylor, and trip she and others planned to Richmond was canceled because of COVID-19.
“We talked about a little bit of everything, stories she heard from her grandmother. When I heard those stories, I could see them like a movie. She did, too,” Hallman said. “She told about her memory of wearing a polka-dot dress and her dad wearing a suit, and they’re walking beside a little brick wall over a natural spring. People don’t appreciate their elders like they used to, carry on traditions like they used to. I was raised by my grandparents. My grandfather, R.C. Hallman, never preached for money, but on Sundays, he’d go to jail and preach between church that morning and church that evening.
“In between we’d watch a little bit of football together, back when the Cowboys were doing good, back in the 1990s.”
Taylor was born in Waco and attended school at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She also served as entertainment director for the United States 7th Army during World War II, The Washington Post reported.
Besides her Waco museum, Taylor founded the James Madison Museum in Orange, Virginia, and theaters or performing arts organizations in multiple states, according to a 2010 Virginia Senate resolution commending her. Taylor is related by marriage to former President Zachary Taylor.
Services are pending in Virginia, Beard said.