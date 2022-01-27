Namesake of Waco's Helen Marie Taylor museum dies at 98

Often, before her health worsened six or seven months ago, Taylor would fly from Virginia to Waco, where she would rent a car to drive herself while staying a few days at a hotel in Bellmead. Concern for Taylor’s safety on Interstate 35 prompted friends to follow her back to the hotel one evening.

“Her personality … she was assertive. One might say dogmatic,” Beard said. “She was small in stature, and I think sometimes she worried people might take advantage of her. She was totally involved. If something needed to be cleaned, repaired, she saw to it that it got done. She was cognitively aware, though as days went by, she responded more slowly. Our conversations once were two or three hours long. Lately, they were more like 15 minutes.

“I would tell her how much I loved her and appreciated her.”

Destiny Hallman, 37, who has led tours at the museum, became emotional talking about what Taylor meant to her, recalling their hourslong conversations by phone. She never had the opportunity to meet Taylor, and trip she and others planned to Richmond was canceled because of COVID-19.