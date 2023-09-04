She was the eldest daughter of a celebrated Brazilian-born Southern Baptist, living in the household of Baylor University President Rufus Burleson, and her rape rocked both Baylor and Waco near the turn of the 20th century.

The scandal would spark a vitriolic feud between Burleson and famed Waco writer William Cowper Brann, ending with Burleson forced out of the presidency and Brann shot down on the streets of Waco.

Burleson and Brann left their names in Waco history, but largely missing is that of Antônia Teixeira, the young woman in the eye of the storm.

Within two years of her assault, committed on the eve of the opening of the Texas Cotton Palace in Waco in 1894, Teixeira gave birth prematurely to a boy who soon died, witnessed her reputation smeared by Burleson and saw her charges bog down in a hung jury verdict. Then, under mysterious circumstances, she recanted her story, and two months later, her name appears in the public record for the last time: On a McLennan County marriage license along with one J.R. Cook.

Antônia’s story, as much as can be pieced together more than a century later, lies at the heart of a new book, “Remembering Antônia Teixeira: A Story of Missions, Violence, and Institutional Hypocrisy” written by Baylor professors Mikeal Parsons and João Chaves and published by Wm. Eerdmans Publishing.

Parsons holds the title of distinguished professor of religion and has extensive work in New Testament studies; while the Brazilian-born Chaves, assistant professor in the religion of the Americas.

What they found was a larger tale that stretched to Brazil and touched on the roots of Southern Baptist missionary work in that country, and on apparent efforts to erase a sex scandal from history to shield an institution.

The result was more sobering than uplifting for Parsons.

“It’s a hard book and a depressing one in many ways,” Parsons said, adding that the university had supported the project and helped secure grant funding.

The impetus for the book came from Baylor President Linda Livingstone’s creation of a Commission on Historic Representations in the aftermath of the George Floyd protests of 2020. Parsons recalled a 2016 Texas Monthly article by John Nova Lomax on the Teixeira scandal and felt the incident merited a deeper look.

Antônia had come to the United States and the Burleson household in 1892 with the Zachary Taylor family, who with the William Bagby family, are largely credited as the first Southern Baptist missionaries whose evangelistic and church-building efforts proved lasting ones.

It was familiar territory for Chaves, author of the 2022 book “The Global Mission of the Jim Crow South: Southern Baptist Missionaries and the Shaping of Latin American Evangelicalism.”

Still, he found surprises. Antônia was more than the poor Brazilian girl that Taylor had asked Burleson to take in and provide a Baylor education: She was the oldest daughter of Antonio Teixeira de Albuquerque, a former Roman Catholic priest who famously converted to Protestantism and became Southern Baptists’ first native-born evangelical leader.

The senior Teixeira, an up-and-coming, seminary-educated priest, had his own sexual scandal, too: Kidnapping a 17-year-old girl Senhorinha, who later became his wife, from her parents. The public controversy led his Catholic superiors to condemn and disavow him and the loss of his ministry may have nudged him into Protestantism, Chaves said.

He embraced the new faith, arguing in his writings that his study of the Scriptures had led him to abandon Catholicism. Southern Baptist missionaries and workers readily spread that testimony in their communications, while conveniently overlooking his controversial past.

Antonio’s death in 1887 left his family struggling for resources and it may have been the Taylors’ desire to help that led Zachary Taylor to contact the Baylor president about Antônia.

In the household of Rufus and Georgia Burleson, Antonia worked as a servant while attending classes at Baylor, although Parsons said the university at the time more closely resembled a Christian academy, with primary, preparatory (high school) and collegiate levels. In time, the family perceived her more as a servant than student.

She was washing dishes in the home’s kitchen one evening in early November 1894 when a familiar voice called her from outside as he had in the past. The voice belonged to Steen Morris, a brother of the Burlesons’ son-in-law S.L. Morris, who lived nearby, she would testify later.

At the door, he urged her to drink a white fluid he had in a bottle, then pulled her outside and raped her. In later court testimony, Teixeira said she reported the attack to Mrs. Burleson, but nothing was done. A few weeks later, Morris returned and in a similar attack, raped her again.

A doctor’s examination in April found her pregnant, which brought Burleson, S.L. Morris and Steen Morris to confront her openly. Steen denied the attack and his brother asked if “a little Negro boy” had made her pregnant instead, Teixeira later testified.

The incidents exploded into public attention in June, when Teixeira swore an affidavit before Justice of the Peace Bayliss Earle that Morris had sexually assaulted her the November before. The preliminary hearings for a rape charge filed against Morris, covered in detail by Waco and Galveston newspapers, found Burleson casting blame on the young woman.

In a Waco Morning News interview, he claimed was she was “utterly untrustworthy,” “crazy for the boys” and “powerless to resist these inherent passions and vices.”

The case caught the attention of Waco writer and celebrated gadfly W.C. Brann, whose muckracking Iconoclast newspaper boasted a circulation of 100,000 readers around the nation. A critic of Baylor University for what he viewed as its empty religiosity, Brann found fresh fodder in the scandal and leapt to the attack.

“The credit of the Morris family may be preserved; Steen may escape the penitentiary; the unfortunate girl and her Baptist bastard may disappear from the face of the earth, but Baylor college will stink in the nostrils of Christendom — it is ‘damned to everlasting fame,’” he wrote.

With Baylor’s reputation on the line, Burleson doubled down on smearing Teixeira’s reputation. In his pamphlet “The Brazilian Girl and Baylor University,” a copy of which is in Baylor’s Texas Collection, Burleson claimed that the young woman showed “the three besetting sins of Brazilians,” which were “lust, a want of veracity and honesty.” Furthermore, he added, a former missionary to Brazil described her family as “the filthiest and most depraved she ever knew.”

Brann, whom Parsons describes as “eloquent in his vitriol,” rejoined in kind: “Instead of striving to bring to justice the lecherous scoundrel who dare invade the sacred precincts of Baylor and debauch a child, Dr. Burleson employed all his energy and influence to protect the man accused of the crime,” he wrote.

Parsons said it’s telling that in the months of heated discussion over Teixeira and her plight, neither Burleson and his supporters nor Brann and his referred to her by her name.

Burleson said he tried to move the young woman to a “reformatory” in Galveston, Dallas or Fort Worth, and even the Texas State Reformatory in Gatesville, after finding out she was pregnant, but was unsuccessful.

Baylor University, however, was not to blame nor should parents feel doubtful about entrusting their daughters to the school, he said.

“I can and do challenge any school in or out of Texas, Catholic or Protestant, to show purer brighter jewels than the daughters of Baylor University,” he wrote.

The case against Morris came to trial in May 1896 and ended in a hung jury, reportedly 7-5 in favor of conviction. If so, the fact that a majority of a jury of 12 white men could back a foreign-born woman of darker skin suggest the strength of her testimony, Parsons noted.

A retrial was in the works when a stunning development took place two months later: Teixeira, without the presence of her attorney, swore in an affidavit that her early charge of assault against Morris was false.

Soon thereafter, she appeared in Memphis, Tennessee, apparently lured there by a deceptive promise of marriage to a man she knew in Waco. A Memphis newspaper reported her staying with a Catholic charity there before quietly returning to Waco. In October 1896, Antonia Teixeira’s name appears with J.R. Cook’s on a McLennan County marriage license. After that, nobody knows her fate.

Brann’s feud with Baylor continued, however, and he died two years later when he was shot in the back in downtown Waco by Tom Davis, father of a Baylor student. A dip in female enrollment at Baylor likely played a part in trustees’ decision in 1897 to move Burleson out of the presidency into a president emeritus status, Parsons said.

For Parsons and Chaves, Teixeira’s sad story illustrates how institutions sometimes protect their reputations at the cost of individuals. Betty Antunes de Oliviera, who wrote an expansive biography of Antonio Teixeira, didn’t discover the daughter’s Baylor story until she came to the United States to do research, Chaves noted.

The young Brazilian woman, too, often disappeared or was minimized in Southern Baptist histories of Brazilian missionary work and Baylor.

As part of rectifying an incomplete history, the two authors presented their research on Burleson and his role in the incident to the Baylor Commission on Historic Campus Representations during its discussions.

The commission’s final report recommended moving Burleson’s statue from its prominent location on a central campus quadrangle then bearing his name. Among the reasons for its recommendation: “Issues regarding the treatment of Antônia Teixeira, a young woman entrusted to the care of the Burleson family during Rufus Burleson’s presidency whose rape and the controversy surrounding the related criminal case contributed to Burleson’s retirement as Baylor president in 1897.”

Gary Mortenson, one of the commission’s three co-chairs, said the experience of grappling with issues such as racism in Baylor’s past showed the importance of confronting unpleasant truths “thoughtfully and carefully and over a long period of time” in an environment of shared trust and compassion.

“If people can’t talk with each other, they can’t come to any understanding ... It takes a lot of time and understanding and self-reflection,” he said.

Parsons agreed a clear look at the past, such as the reporting in “Remembering Antônia Teixeira,” can help guide forward actions. “It’s how can we learn from the past to learn for the future,” he said.