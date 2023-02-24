After 30 years, authors are still finding plenty to say about the failed, deadly Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms raid on the Branch Davidian complex outside Waco on Feb. 28, 1993, the ensuing 51-day siege overseen by the FBI and the April 19 fire that brought it to a horrifying end, killing 76 adults and children.

At least four new books are adding to the mountain of material on the episode that has developed over three decades, including multiple federal investigations, congressional hearings, more than a dozen books including some by surviving Branch Davidians and FBI negotiators, several documentaries, a television docudrama and unending internet discussions.

There is no question about why it has fascinated people, given its elements of religion, sex, guns, violence and an enigmatic leader at its center. Who was David Koresh, the name Texas native Vernon Howell gave himself as a prophetic indicator? Who were the Branch Davidians and what did they believe? What triggered the armed ATF attempt to serve a warrant and could it have been avoided? Who started the fire that killed so many and was government tear gas to blame? Why Waco, which thousands of Wacoans have wondered ever since?

The new material arriving in this anniversary year attempts to fill in missing pieces to the sprawling complex story.

Thirty years have found some participants willing to talk freely for the first time, new angles to explore and, with some anti-government citizen militias still active after Waco became a rallying cry, more current events to connect.

The books feature dozens of individuals, whose accounts will blur some hard-edged viewpoints for some, and capture not only the complexity of the story, but its scale: more than 100 Branch Davidians living at Mount Carmel and more than 800 federal and state agents and law enforcement officers stationed in Waco during the siege, with some 200 media reporters trying to cover it.

Here's a quick look at what's new on the Waco/Koresh/Branch Davidian bookshelf:

Book: "Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians, and a Legacy of Rage." 400 pages. Simon & Schuster. Published Jan. 24, 2023

Author: Jeff Guinn. Fort Worth. Author of best-selling "The Road to Jonestown," "Manson," "Go Down Together" and more. Former Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter.

Why another book? In researching his book "The Vagabonds" in Florida, Guinn came across a 19th century Branch Davidian prophet named Cyrus Teed, whose End Time prophecies uncannily preceded those Koresh would preach a century later. Further investigation found a book of those prophecies, "Koreshanity," in the Waco-McLennan County Library.

On top of this new discovery, Guinn found many federal agents willing to talk for the first time about their involvement.

Worth noting: Guinn's tracking of the rise of the Branch Davidians, the evolution of their beliefs and prophets explain how Koresh's followers were not deceived by his charisma, but genuinely thought his command of the Bible and its prophecies were worthy of their loyalty. He weaves the multiple, varied strands of the story into a compelling narrative and his account of the raid as it unfolded is a page-turner.

Book: "Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America's Modern Militias." 288 pages. Henry Holt and Co. Published Jan. 31, 2023

Author: Kevin Cook. North Hampton, Massachusetts. Author of "The Burning Blue: the Untold Story of Christa McAuliffe," "Kitty Genovese," "Electric October," "Ten Innings at Wrigley" and more. Has written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Smithsonian Magazine and other publications.

Cook will come to Waco in several weeks to talk about his book, at 7 p.m. April 18 at Fabled Bookshop and Cafe.

Why another book? Cook had been in Texas before to research his book on the Challenger disaster, "The Burning Blue." Years after watching on television the fire destroying the Davidian building, he found his curiosity into what happened had only increased, amplified by the rise of citizen militias since then that used Waco as a rallying cry.

"It seems to me this story is at the crux of so many things going on today," he said.

Cook interviewed multiple ATF and FBI agents, some on record for the first time, surviving Branch Davidians, and children, now adults, released during the siege to supplement academic research and government documents. The author found many good and sincere people, from Branch Davidians to federal law enforcement agents, caught up in events beyond their control.

Worth noting: Cook's account of the siege fleshes out Koresh and other Branch Davidians as individuals, showing the play of personalities and perceptions in their talks. He also connects the events in Waco to Timothy McVeigh's radicalization leading to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and casts them as a catalyst for citizen militias, including one with members who recently were convicted of plotting in 2020 to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The book's appendix has names of the ATF agents and Branch Davidians killed in the raid, the Branch Davidian children released during the siege, the Davidians who survived the fire and the 76 killed in it. It also has a floor plan of the Branch Davidian compound.

Book: "Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco." 464 pages. Mariner Books. To be published April 11, 2023

Author: Stephan Talty. Montauk, New Jersey. Author of "The Good Assassin," "Empire of Blue Water," "The Black Hand," "Agent Garbo" and others. His book with Brendan McDonough "My Lost Brothers" insprired the film "Only the Brave," and his book with Richard Phillips "A Captain's Duty" was made into the film "Captain Phillips."

Why another book? After books on Charles Manson and Jim Jones, both charismatic men who led their followers to disaster, Talty wondered what was behind Vernon Howell, later David Koresh, that drew Branch Davidians to him, even as his behavior and teachings began to turn in disturbing directions.

Inspired by Norman Mailer's "The Executioner's Song," which follows convicted murderer Gary Gilmore who requested his own execution, Talty set out to get a sense of what shaped then-Vernon Howell before he took on the name and prophetic mantle of Koresh.

He found two personas: an abused, confused Vernon Howell who wanted to do good and a controlling, self-centered David Koresh with a sexual appetite for young girls.

Worth noting: Interviews with Sandy, a former Tyler girlfriend of Howell before his Davidian days, helped shape Talty's view of Koresh's personality as did those of Branch Davidians Marc Breault and David Bunds, early opponents of Koresh. Talty also has a detailed account of the raid and covers the interplay between Attorney General Janet Reno and President Bill Clinton during the siege and after the fire.

The author also tracks what happened to more than a dozen players and observers in the years after the nearly two-month event.

"Nobody walked away from Waco looking good," he said, although he noted both the ATF and FBI learned from the hard lessons of Waco, allowing time for negotiations to resolve armed standoffs and hostage situations rather than force.

Book: "Ranch Apocalypse: 51 Days In Waco: The Untold Story." 326 pages. Self-published. Published Dec. 1, 2022

Author: Dan Morris, Tyler. A veteran U.S. Department of the Treasury agent who was on an arrest support team during the ATF raid on the Branch Davidian complex. Morris served 26 years with the Treasury Department, including a year's stint in Baghdad, Iraq, as special agent with the U.S. Embassy there. Author of "Danbaghdad."

Why another book? Morris said he tired of the false narratives and claims spinning out of the 1993 raid, siege and fire and resolved to set the record straight on the reasons for the raid, what happened and where it went wrong.

"I think this book shows David Koresh took his followers into a doctrine far away from the Branch Davidian church," he said.

Morris documents that the government had reason to believe Koresh and his followers had illegally modified weapons and explosives as well as reports Koresh had had sex with underaged girls, claims proven in the aftermath of the fire and in accounts by surviving Branch Davidians.

Worth noting: The retired Treasury agent interviewed some 30 federal and law enforcement agents, a federal prosecutor and a firefighter on the scene after the fire. He also details the original search warrant, the extensive raid plan, negotiation transcripts, autopsy reports and findings of the FBI and Justice Department investigations, with a chapter in his book devoted to mistakes the government made.

Morris also debunks specific myths and conspiracy theories that have lingered over the years, from allegations the government deliberately started the fatal fire to President Clinton arranged the ATF raid to kill agents assigned to his protection because they "knew too much."