New cable system for old Waco Suspension Bridge takes shape

The new set of wire ropes now being strung on the Waco Suspension Bridge will soon be tightened like piano strings, making them ready to hold the weight of the bridge for another century or two.

But city leaders can't yet say how soon is soon.

In recent days, crews with Gibson and Associates have been feeding the wire rope through the towers of the 152-year-old bridge and attaching them to anchors on the ground. Between the towers, the wire ropes form cables, now forming the graceful U shape that will support the deck of the bridge.

Before that support can happen, the cables must be attached with to the deck using vertical rods and clamps, then pulled tight through the tensioning process. City parks development manager Tom Balk said that milestone may be delayed because of an unforeseen need to fabricate specialized wear plates and alignment plates inside the anchors to limit the movement of the wire.

Balk said the city is waiting for more information on that modification and should know in the next couple of weeks whether it will slow the progress on the $12.4 million bridge renovation project. The renovation began in late 2020 and was projected to wrap up by late spring 2022. In addition to replacing the wire, the project will give the bridge a new deck and reinforced anchors that will greatly increase its weight capacity.

Project officials used German-made wire to replace the old wire ropes, which were installed during a major renovation in 1914. Those ropes in turn replaced the original cable manufactured by John A. Roebling's Sons Co., the pioneer of engineered suspension bridges in the U.S.

Patrick Sparks, the engineer on the current bridge project, found that the 1914 ropes, though stronger than the originals, had gradually stretched and deformed.

Replacing the suspension system is a laborious process that requires detailed engineering calculations, as well as minor adjustments at the end, Sparks said.

"You have to look at the amount of stretch that will occur, the amount of thermal expansion or contraction that will occur, as well the loading on the bridge from pedestrians," Sparks said. "A lot of work goes on up front, but there's got to be some field adjustment."

When the wire system is tensioned, it will lift the bridge deck slightly, separating it from the piers that have supported it since the wires were removed a year ago.

"Replacing cables is tricky in any suspension bridge," Sparks said. "We're lucky to have a river bottom that allowed us to put in those temporary supports."

