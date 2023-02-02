Thirty years have passed since the Feb. 28 federal raid on the Branch Davidian complex outside Waco that led to a deadly shootout, a 51-day siege and, finally, a fire that killed 76 people.

Those 30 years also have seen studies, congressional reports, lawsuits, trials and books aplenty dissecting nearly every aspect of that event: Branch Davidian history and belief, religious cults, the rise and fall of Vernon Howell/David Koresh, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, gun sales and laws, the FBI, the Clinton administration, citizen militias, the role of media and the rise of conspiracy theories.

Can anything new be said? For Fort Worth author Jeff Guinn, the answer is yes.

Guinn has written more than two dozen books, including bestsellers on Charles Manson, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, and Jim Jones. While researching his book "The Vagabonds," he stumbled across a 19th century Branch Davidian prophet named Cyrus Teed, who also adopted the name Koresh and whose apocalyptic Seven Seals prophecies sounded suspiciously similar to those the 20th century Koresh would preach to his followers.

At that point, the seed to what became Guinn's "Waco: David Koresh, the Branch Davidians and a Legacy of Rage" was planted. Two years of research followed that seed, including first-time interviews with ATF agents in the raid and Branch Davidians who survived the fire.

Guinn, a former Fort Worth Star-Telegram writer before turning in 2006 to writing books full-time, will talk about the book that resulted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Reference librarian Sean Sutcliffe, who oversees the library's local history section and aided Guinn in his research, will interview Guinn in the morning session. Admission is free, but seating limited. Guinn will sign copies of his books that attendees bring, but books will not be sold at the event.

The Waco appearance is part of three months' promotional appearances and interviews for his book, which was released Jan. 24. In an interview last month, Guinn said he wanted to do something more than the routine for Waco as thanks for the support he got during his research and interviews.

The Waco library played a part in Guinn's investigation of the development of Koresh's theology as it holds a copy of "Koreshanity," a 1971 reprint of many of Teed's End Time prophesies. Guinn said it is plausible Lois Roden, who preceded Koresh as leader of the Waco Branch Davidian community, knew of the book and shared its contents with Koresh, who absorbed them as his own. "Koreshanity" is in the library's local history room and its use restricted to that room.

"Waco" traces the development of the theology of the Branch Davidians, a splinter group from the Seventh Day Adventists, and how Koresh's preaching changed over time. It is that religious component of the story that law enforcement ignored or downplayed with tragic results, Guinn said.

Like Charles Manson and Jim Jones, people who Guinn explored at length in his books, Koresh had a personal charisma that commanded his followers. However, Guinn said Koresh differed considerably from them in that he believed his message, in contrast to Manson, whom he characterized as "a nasty ex-pimp," and Jones, consumed by paranoia and power after a promising start as a local civil rights pioneer.

"David Koresh truly believed in God and his followers truly believed in him," Guinn said. "They wanted to do what they believed God wanted them to do. You may disagree with their interpretation (of the Bible), be appalled at what he did with young girls, but it would be wrong to question their sincerity. … To this day, some of the survivors believe."

Primed by their study of Scripture to look for God's rescue of believers in a wicked world, the Branch Davidians found their answer in David Koresh.

"That man understood the Bible and could present it in a way that was unique," Guinn said. "They were stunned by David Koresh's expertise and his skill in interpreting it."

FBI leaders on the ground and negotiators never realized the sacrifices the Branch Davidians had already made in living at Mount Carmel to follow Koresh and his teachings, he said. Outside intimidation and threats of force merely reinforced their perception of an outside Babylon intent on destroying God's faithful and strengthened their determination to resist, Guinn said.

At the same time, Koresh could not have stayed in control long at Mount Carmel had there been no ATF raid, Guinn said.

"The risk for any prophet is that at some point they have to deliver," he said. "The living conditions (at Mount Carmel) were horrific. The building was falling apart. It was built on anthills. They were living on bananas and popcorn. There was hard physical labor."

Koresh already had lost some followers with his New Light revelations, in which he was called to have multiple wives, including women already married to men in the community. Also among Koresh's wives were underage girls, and that was a line that some Davidians refused to cross.

Some of the New Light dissenters' description of life under Koresh at Mount Carmel and his apocalyptic preaching sparked the Tribune-Herald's investigative series "The Sinful Messiah," published the day before the ATF raid. Guinn said he found the paper's reporting was sound and its publication did not tip off the Davidians to the raid.

"An important thing to know is that the Trib was in no way responsible for what happened. No question," he said. "The 'Sinful Messiah' series was written factually."

Relying on interviews with ATF and FBI agents who had not talked publicly before about their experience, Guinn shows a number of bad decisions made and some outright lying that led to the botched ATF raid for illegal weapons and the lengthy siege during which he describes more aggressive FBI leaders and their tactics undoing the work of patient negotiators.

What were examples of human fallibility, however, became conspiracy theory fodder for anti-government and pro-gun activists and citizen militias already angered by FBI use of force at Ruby Ridge, Idaho, six months earlier, Guinn said.

He said Waco boosted the profile of conspiracy promoter Alex Jones, contributed to the deadly 1994 Oklahoma City bombing of a federal building that killed 168 people and, in some measure, started a three-decade percolation of anti-government sentiment that fueled in part the Jan. 6, 2021 assault of the U.S. Capitol.

"The more I looked, the more it scared me," Guinn said.