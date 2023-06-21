Enslaved Texans had to wait two and a half years before the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation became theirs, when a Union general pulled into Galveston with gunboats and made it stick. That day, June 19, 1865, was the first Juneteenth.

It took the same kind of patience and persistence, and some worn-out shoes, for Opal Lee to persuade the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth a national holiday, 156 years later.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, was signed into law in 2021 by President Joe Biden.

Opal Lee, the Fort Worth activist known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” will speak Thursday at a sold-out Waco event about the tireless campaign that included a 1,400-mile trek on foot from her home to Washington, D.C., in 2016 and petition drive that drew 1.6 million signatures.

She was 90 when she took that walk. Now she is 96 and still going strong, making the lecture and interview circuit, serving on nonprofit boards in her hometown and helping raise money for the National Juneteenth Museum that is set to open in Fort Worth in 2025.

Lee will appear at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St., for an interview with Delisa Smith, a member of the sponsoring organizations, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and the Community Race Relations Coalition.

“I will just tell them about the journey to Juneteenth,” Lee said this week in an interview with the Tribune-Herald. “I’ll talk about my walk to D.C., talk about whatever comes to mind.”

The free event sold out quickly, and Community Race Relations Coalition board Chair Jo Welter said she has had to turn away many requests from people eager to attend.

“I think Juneteenth is an important holiday here, and it has been even before it was an official holiday,” Welter said. “I also think many people here want to make a difference in creating unity, and she’s very inspiring in that regard, because she has worked in so many ways to bring about the unity of people.”

Lee said she believes the national Juneteenth holiday declaration has paid off in building bridges and helping young people understand American history.

Lee participated in a Juneteenth parade in Fort Worth on Monday that drew thousands.

“You should have seen how diverse it was,” she said. “Maybe someone is getting the word that when we come together we can do so much more than we can on our own.”

Lee was born in the East Texas town of Marshall in 1926 and moved to Fort Worth in 1937 with her family. Over the course of her long life she has had ties with Waco, having married a man from a Waco family and sending two of her three children to Paul Quinn College when it was in Waco.

Juneteenth has been a touchstone of Lee’s life since her earliest memories in East Texas.

“We went to the fairgrounds and had music, food, games, speeches, and food, and food and food. You name it, they had it, anything they’d grown,” she said. “As young people would say today, it was off the chain.”

When the family moved to a mostly white part of the Near Southside neighborhood in Fort Worth, she found that people there tended to celebrate Juneteenth at home with their families.

One of the most terrifying days of Lee’s life also occurred on Juneteenth.

On June 19, 1939, hundreds of white rioters terrorized Black people in her neighborhood and attached the family’s home at 940 E. Annie St., setting it ablaze along with furniture they had dragged outside, Lee recounted in a 2022 interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The family moved to another part of the neighborhood, and Lee graduated at age 16 from Fort Worth’s I.M. Terrell High School, a segregated school. Lee said despite the discriminatory environment she grew up with in Texas, she never considered leaving.

“Texas is all I’ve ever known,” she said. “Why would I move? You take the good, bad and ugly. That’s what we’ve done in all our times. … We’ve had some horrific things happen, but our grandparents and my mother always said, whatever you start you have to finish, come hell or high water.”

Lee married young and had four children, but the marriage fell apart, and she had to work long hours to support her family, with her mother helping with child care. She eventually found time to get an elementary education degree from Wiley College in Marshall in 1952 and returned to Fort Worth, where she enjoyed a 24-year career as a teacher and counselor.

Near Southside has continued to be Lee’s home base throughout a life of community service. She has served on the boards of community organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and led a major expansion effort for a Fort Worth food bank.

Work with a Black history and genealogy organization led her to get involved in elevating the Juneteenth holiday. She joined forces with Ronald Myers with the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, which aimed to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

She continues to be a leader in the effort to open the National Juneteenth Museum in her Fort Worth neighborhood, which will offer 50,000 square feet of space for exhibits and performances. The $70 million museum is set to open in 2025.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said. “I could do a holy dance. It’s going to be fabulous.”

Lee said the museum will address not only slavery and emancipation but the legacy of Jim Crow discrimination into the 20th century, as well as modern-day effects of racism, such as “redlining” in home lending practices.

“We’ve overcome some of that, but there are still some vestiges of racism, plenty that needs to be addressed,” she said. “Hopefully, people can say, ‘I can do something about that,’ and make themselves a committee of one. I don’t mean to say something is going to happen in a day, but if people can be taught to hate they can be taught to love. I believe we can overcome our past and we can become the greatest nation in the world.”

Lee said she is concerned about efforts in Texas and elsewhere to restrict books in public and school libraries for controversial depictions of racial history. Some activists have targeted books written by Black authors, such as “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Lee said of book restriction efforts by the Texas Legislature. “We can’t erase history, because it actually happened. The youngsters need to be able to learn for themselves and make sure it never happens again.”

This year, Lee is reckoning with her own childhood encounter with racial violence. In recent years she has become interested in acquiring the brushy, neglected lot at 940 E. Annie St., where she lived until the riot in 1939.

She found it belonged to Habitat for Humanity, which had earmarked it for an affordable home.

“We build in that neighborhood, but we had no idea of the history of the lot,” said Christine Panagopoulos, chief operating officer for Fort Worth's Trinity Habitat for Humanity. “She told us that was her family home.”

Panagopoulos said Habitat agreed to sell the lot to Lee for $10 and to be the general contractor for building her a new home there, though Lee does not qualify for financial assistance through the nonprofit.

She said the groundbreaking is set for Lee’s 97th birthday on Oct. 7.

“We are so excited and blessed to participate,” Panagopoulos said.

Lee said she is looking forward to living once again at the home site that was denied to her family 84 years ago.

“How’s that for full circle?” she said.