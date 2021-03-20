Quanah Parker touring photo exhibit makes History of West museum stop

A famous story from Texas history is supplementing the local ones contained in the History of West Museum as it's hosting a touring exhibit on Comanche chief Quanah Parker and his mother Cynthia Ann Parker through May 1.
The exhibit, "One Man, Two Worlds," features reprints of some 25 photographs of Quanah, his family and world, taken largely around the turn of the 19th century after he had led his tribe to the Kiowa-Comanche reservation in what was then the Oklahoma Territory. His leadership as his tribe transitioned to reservation life and a sharp eye for business made him successful and respected in his Oklahoma community, with President Theodore Roosevelt among his advocates.
The History of West Museum had intended to host the Texas Lakes Heritage Trails Program touring exhibit on the Parkers last year, but widespread community shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic beginning last spring put that on hold, said Georgia Hutyra, museum board president and a founding director. It proved a welcome addition, however, when the museum reopened to the public last weekend, drawing some 70 people over two days.
Hutyra sees a connection between the exhibit and West history in the story of the Isaac Cauble family, early settlers near Bold Springs in the 1850s before West became West. The family's son had befriended the son of a Comanche chief whose clan was living in the area. When the Native American boy died, the Caubles provided for his burial, one of the first in the area, she said.
That story is the subject of an oversized canvas that Hutyra painted for the Bold Springs section of the museum's early history.
The Parkers' story, however, starts almost 20 years before the mural's time frame and more than 60 years before most of the touring exhibit's photographs. A Comanche raiding party set it in motion on May 19, 1836, when it attacked a settlement of Anglo settlers at Parker's Fort near modern-day Groesbeck. Warriors killed five people and abducted five others, including 9-year-old Cynthia Ann Parker and her 6-year-old brother, John.
Cynthia Ann and John grew up with the Comanches as Anglo settlement pushed them farther west. He became a warrior and later settled on a ranch in Mexico. She took the Comanche name Naduah and became a wife of Chief Peta Nocona, with whom she had three children, Quanah, Pecos and Topsallah.
On Dec. 18, 1860, Texas Rangers led by Capt. Sul Ross attacked Nocona's camp on the Pease River and captured Cynthia Ann and her daughter Topsallah. Returned to her Anglo relatives, Cynthia Ann tried repeatedly to escape and return to her tribe in later years. Her daughter died in 1864, and she followed six months later, with both buried near Poyner.
The story, at least up to the point of Cynthia Ann's recapture, inspired the John Ford 1956 western "The Searchers" that has Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards, played by John Wayne, obsessively searching for a niece believed kidnapped by the Comanches in a raid that killed his brother's family.
Quanah, away from his village at the time of the Rangers attack, joined with another Comanche tribe, the Quahadas, and later led them in fighting Anglo encroachment on Comanche lands in West Texas. A 1874 attack on buffalo hunters at Adobe Walls failed, however, and within a year, Quanah took his tribe to the Kiowa-Comanche reservation in the Oklahoma Territory.
In his years on the reservation, Quanah advocated the Comanches' assimilation into the greater Anglo culture and became a prosperous rancher and investor. He died in 1911 and is buried next to his mother at the Fort Sill Cemetery.
Hutyra and her museum volunteers adapted part of the museum space to display part of the exhibit's mounted photographs. She painted a second mural, imagining a scene of Chief Peta Nokona, his wife Cynthia Ann and his mother on horseback, overlooking their Comanche village, to hang in front of the museum's blacksmith exhibit and hide it.
"With COVID keeping me in the house for most of the year, I had plenty to time to paint," she said.
Several of the museum's mannequins were repurposed into representations of Cynthia Ann and her daughter Topsallah, the latter doll previously existing as a boy in the museum's cotton culture display.
The Texas Heritage Trails Program created "One Man, Two Worlds" about 10 years ago as a traveling exhibit intended for smaller museums, with mounted photos and no artifacts, reducing the costs to show and maintain, Texas Lake Trails Program director Jill Campbell said. Campbell worked with Doug Harman, Clara Holmes and Robert Holmes of the Tarrant County Historical Commission to select the photos used.
"We made it durable and not terribly expensive for museums," she said.
Museums are able to pick from the exhibit's 46 panels the ones that fit best with local history.
"If you take some of the panels out, it will still tell the story," Campbell said.
Much of the History of West Museum's exhibits are treated topically rather than chronologically, with scenes and artifacts representing commerce, a barbershop, military service, the April 17, 2013, explosion that killed 15 people, Westfest, churches and Czech heritage.
"It's a story about our town, a simple story and what we could do with what we had," Hutyra said.
She has already added the history of Cynthia Ann and Quanah Parker to her walk-through talk and said news of the exhibit has picked up traffic on the museum's social media platforms.
"It's such a bittersweet story of love, loss and broken hearts," Hutyra said.
The History of West Museum, at 112 E. Oak St. in West, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.