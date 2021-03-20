Quanah Parker touring photo exhibit makes History of West museum stop

Quanah, away from his village at the time of the Rangers attack, joined with another Comanche tribe, the Quahadas, and later led them in fighting Anglo encroachment on Comanche lands in West Texas. A 1874 attack on buffalo hunters at Adobe Walls failed, however, and within a year, Quanah took his tribe to the Kiowa-Comanche reservation in the Oklahoma Territory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his years on the reservation, Quanah advocated the Comanches' assimilation into the greater Anglo culture and became a prosperous rancher and investor. He died in 1911 and is buried next to his mother at the Fort Sill Cemetery.

Hutyra and her museum volunteers adapted part of the museum space to display part of the exhibit's mounted photographs. She painted a second mural, imagining a scene of Chief Peta Nokona, his wife Cynthia Ann and his mother on horseback, overlooking their Comanche village, to hang in front of the museum's blacksmith exhibit and hide it.

"With COVID keeping me in the house for most of the year, I had plenty to time to paint," she said.

Several of the museum's mannequins were repurposed into representations of Cynthia Ann and her daughter Topsallah, the latter doll previously existing as a boy in the museum's cotton culture display.