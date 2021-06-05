Related to this story

Most Popular

Veterans’ Voices: Bobby Brister
History

Veterans’ Voices: Bobby Brister

At Landing Zone Winchester in Vietnam, Bobby Brister had to deal with monsoons — and rats. “They weren’t rats, they were monsters,” he said. “To this day, I don’t like rats.”

Veterans’ Voices: Chantel McKey Greer
History

Veterans’ Voices: Chantel McKey Greer

She asked her father if she could interview him about his service in Vietnam, but he ended up recording it because he discovered he couldn’t talk about it in front of his daughter.