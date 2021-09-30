Rare photo of early Texas Ranger Jack Hays on display in Waco museum

Visitors to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum now can see what famed early Ranger Jack Hays looked like, thanks to an 1858 photograph on loan to the museum.

Actually, the photograph captures what Hays looked like more than a decade after he left Texas and Ranger service for the gold fields of California.

In contrast to the younger Hays in fringed buckskins pictured in the 1851 W. S. Jewett painting shown nearby, the Hays in the photograph is urbane, genteel and friendly, with a backflip of hair behind his right ear — more like an 1850s city official than a frontiersman or fighter in the Mexican-American War.

"He looks kind of dapper," museum collections manager Shelly Crittendon said.

The photo also fits the contemporary descriptions of Hays' character and personality.

"Everything you read says he was congenial and kind to his wife," Crittendon said.

The photograph, on indefinite loan from New Jersey collector Anthony Sapienza, adds an image of Hays' post-Texas career to the material the museum has on the famed Texas Ranger, joining a painting, compass, rifle and an 1848 Bexar County map that Hays had surveyed.