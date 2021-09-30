Rare photo of early Texas Ranger Jack Hays on display in Waco museum

Visitors to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum now can see what famed early Ranger Jack Hays looked like, thanks to an 1858 photograph on loan to the museum.
Actually, the photograph captures what Hays looked like more than a decade after he left Texas and Ranger service for the gold fields of California.
In contrast to the younger Hays in fringed buckskins pictured in the 1851 W. S. Jewett painting shown nearby, the Hays in the photograph is urbane, genteel and friendly, with a backflip of hair behind his right ear — more like an 1850s city official than a frontiersman or fighter in the Mexican-American War.
"He looks kind of dapper," museum collections manager Shelly Crittendon said.
The photo also fits the contemporary descriptions of Hays' character and personality.
"Everything you read says he was congenial and kind to his wife," Crittendon said.
The photograph, on indefinite loan from New Jersey collector Anthony Sapienza, adds an image of Hays' post-Texas career to the material the museum has on the famed Texas Ranger, joining a painting, compass, rifle and an 1848 Bexar County map that Hays had surveyed.
Tennessee-born John Coffee "Jack" Hays came to San Antonio in 1836, was appointed a Texas Ranger by Sam Houston and became one of the best-known Rangers in their early days. Named a captain in 1840, he led the Rangers in fights against Mexican raiding parties and the Comanches, taking part in pitched battles against the latter at Walker's Creek, Plum Creek, Salado and Bandera Pass.
Hays also is credited with the success of the Navy Colt Paterson revolver, which could fire multiple shots without reloading, the handgun of choice for the Rangers and many Texas settlers.
In 1846, Hays and his Rangers fought under the command of Gen. Zachary Taylor in the Mexican-American War, with Hays, appointed a colonel, winning distinction for bravery at actions at Monterrey, Mexico City and Veracruz.
After the war, Hays became an Indian Agent in New Mexico, then moved to California in 1850, joining the flood of settlers looking for gold. He became San Francisco's first sheriff, a post he held for three years, then California's second surveyor-general, appointed to that post by President Franklin Pierce. After several years as surveyor-general, Hays returned to private life during the Civil War, spending nearly three decades in business and real estate before his death in 1883. He is buried in Oakland, California.
It is Hays' Mexican-American War reputation that likely led to his 1858 photograph by 19th century photographer Mathew Brady, whose studio took some of the most famous pictures of the Civil War.
Brady was photographing some of the American officers and soldiers involved in the Mexican-American War for his National Gallery of Daguerreotypes in New York. He likely took the opportunity to photograph Hays when Hays, then California's surveyor-general, had traveled to Washington, D.C., from San Francisco, a trip that Hays made by steamship, Crittendon said.
The photo on display was a personal copy of Brady's. on the back, written in pencil in Brady's hand, is the notation "Colonel Jack Hayes. Now lives in California. Mexican War vet," Crittendon said.
It is displayed next to the museum's standing exhibit on Hays, which features the Jewett painting. Commissioned by Hays' wife, Susan, it shows Hays in one of the stories that built his mythos, of an 1841 clash with Comanche warriors when the Texas Ranger found himself atop Enchanted Rock and surrounded. Hays held them off with his rifle and revolver until other Rangers arrived to drive off the attackers, the story goes, though contemporary research finds little to support the tale.
A closer look at the painting reveals more about the circumstances in which it was painted than the alleged 1841 incident. The mountains in the background resemble Western ranges in California more than Central Texas' round-topped hills, and the rifle in the painting is a dead ringer for the Wesson Percussion Hunting Rifle the museum has displayed. Crittendon said Hays likely used that rifle for shooting game with his hunting club in California, not gun battles on the frontier.
Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $4 for children ages 6-12.