The Waco area's six remaining Purple Heart veterans of the Vietnam War gathered Monday to rededicate the monument bearing their names and honor those who never came home from the war.

They were the last of 13 Vietnam veterans of the Military Order of Purple Heart listed on the granite marker that was dedicated 15 years ago at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The group had not gathered together at the memorial since then.

"We dedicated this memorial not for ourselves, but for all 58,220 veterans who died in Vietnam," said Robert Williams, who was a sergeant first-class in the U.S. Army's 9th Infantry Division and wounded in combat Vietnam during July 1968.

The reunion of the members of the order's Bosque Valley Chapter 4077 was called on Purple Heart Day, which reflects the creation of the medal on Aug. 7, 1782 by George Washington, Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army.

Williams was joined by fellow members Jose Morales, Eddie Cincerne, Manuel Nelson and Andrew Henderson Sr., and Thomas Baird, who organized the gathering and was involved in creating the memorial.

In modern times, the Purple Heart Medal is awarded to military personnel who are wounded by enemy weapons. Next of kin may also be awarded the Purple Heart in the name of a veteran who died as the result of combat, the Military Order of the Purple Heart website says.

The Purple Heart monument on the Doris Miller VA is the only such monument in Texas on government property, Baird said.

"I went to Temple four times to meet with with the VA Director there to get permission to put our memorial where it is," Baird said. Ultimately, Joe Phipps of Phipps Memorial donated and erecting the stone and refused payment for it, Baird said.

The Purple Heart veterans Monday took turns recounting the wounds that won them the medal.

Baird was sent to Vietnam in 1969. On April 1, 1970, his unit was hit with mortars. He said that North Vietnamese soldiers fired countless AK-47 rounds at him and missed, but a fragment from one of those mortar rounds struck him.

"At 2:30 in the morning, I ran into the bunker to wake up the men and tell them we were being hit," Baird said. "They laughed like it was an April Fools prank. But I said, 'If this is an April Fools prank, why am I bleeding?' "

Williams was in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969 with the 9th Division and wounded in July 1968.

Nelson, a career soldier, deployed to Vietnam twice, first in 1966 and returning the following year, and again in 1970 for most of the year.

He said he had brought his company back to base camp as first sergeant and they were all going home in November 1970, when a rocket hit and blew up, wounding him.

Morales, also a career soldier, fought in Vietnam twice. He said he went there as a door gunner in a helicopter unit during 1963 and stayed for two years. He went back around 1967 for two years as part of an infantry unit.

"Even though I was wounded twice on the ground, I was always more afraid in the air," Morales said. "When we were on the ground, we had all of us on the ground and those in the air. When I was in the air, it was just us."

Cincerne said he had been a staff sergeant in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968, being wounded in 1968.

Henderson said was in Vietnam during 1969 and 1970 and wounded twice.

"So many didn't make it back," Henderson said. "God blessed us and left us here for a reason."