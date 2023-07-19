Sanchez, Montelongo and Sustaita were among names suggested Tuesday as the South Waco community discussed Hispanic naming for streets planned in the Floyd Casey Stadium redevelopment site.

Community members at the meeting struggled to decide between locally or nationally influential names, but many suggested names of members of the Waco community who have had an impact on the local Hispanic population.

Turner Brothers Development hosted the meeting with help from District 2 Waco City Council Member Alice Rodriguez and University Neighborhood Association President Armando Arvizu, the son of Pete Arvizu, lead plaintiff in a 1972 desegregation lawsuit against Waco Independent School District. The suggestions gathered will go to name six or seven streets in the Floyd Casey Stadium redevelopment site.

The new development will have 259 residential lots, three commercial sites and three multifamily sites. It will include trails that connect to a new regional city park at the old Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex across Clay Avenue and hopefully to the South Waco Recreation Center, said Jonathan Garza, director of development for Turner Brothers.

Waco will spend about $25 million from various sources in support of the development on the city-owned Floyd Casey property. The total cost of the project has been estimated at about $100 million.

South Waco community members can submit name ideas to Turner Brothers through Friday by contacting agent Daniela Rodriguez by phone at 214-407-3434 or by email at Daniela@tbretexas.com. The city of Waco’s addressing coordinator will have the final say in approving names recommended by the developer.

Garza said the community should “think bigger picture,” as some of the names can be used for streets in the development, and some of the names can be saved for large projects beyond this development.

“This is just a starting point,” he said. “So now that the city sees that there’s a lot of representation here, there’s more of a voice for Alice (Rodriguez) to work with in the community as well and all the community leaders that are here today to be able to have an impact.”

Robert Aguilar, University Neighborhood Association vice president, said that according to Arvizu’s research, many of the streets in South Waco are named after Waco leaders who were involved in the Confederacy during the Civil War.

For example, Speight Avenue is named after Joseph Warren Speight. Speight was influential in the early makings of Baylor University and was also organizer of the 15th Texas Infantry Regiment, a volunteer unit that fought in the Confederate States Army.

Neighborhood association President Arvizu kicked off the suggestions with Jose Angel Gutierrez, who organized the Raza Unida Party, a Mexican American political third party that supported Hispanic candidates for elected office in Texas.

“The mainstream parties felt threatened by la Raza Unida and used their political power to stop them from being successful,” Arvizu read from an excerpt from the Voces Oral History Center at the University of Texas at Austin. “Gutierrez and other advocates worked to protect the voting rights of those who can’t read and/or don’t speak English.”

McLennan County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez put several suggestions in and said the names should be local Hispanics who have helped the local community. Among Miramontez’s suggestions were:

Anthony Betters Sr., a community leader who is Black and grew up in a house on Cleveland Avenue, recommended his mother, Bobbie Conway, who worked tirelessly to buy her house on the street near Floyd Casey Stadium in a time when African Americans could not easily do so, he said. Betters said the naming of streets in the development should be inclusive.

“We have a lot of names to pull from … but the representation I think we need to be very inclusive,” he said. “I think we really do, because now we have families that are definitely blended families. We have Hispanics in our family.”

Betters also suggested Louis Gonzales, who was the director of the Waco Boys Club program but served as a father figure in his life. Many attendees at the meeting supported the vote for Gonzales. Council Member Rodriguez said the city is planning a pavilion in Cotton Palace Park that will face what used to be the Boys Club with fountains and seating.

Arvizu took the stand again after Betters and said he respects him and the East Waco community, but it is unfair to recommend non-Hispanic names. He said he works hard, like his father, to promote Hispanics, and he believes the street names should be representing Latinos because he worked to have the opportunity.

“So I understand what you’re talking about to be inclusive, and I was inclusive when I ran for Waco ISD … it took us this long to do this,” Arvizu said. “I didn’t see anybody doing this for so many years, so I took it upon myself after I lost (the school board race) … We deserve those names. I do respect your mother because I’m one of those people that respects the African American community … but if you take that away from us you’re taking it away from me because I worked hard for this. (Turner Brothers), they might say that they came up with the idea. I’m the one who came up with the idea and the association did.”

Arvizu began speaking of Dolores Huerta, a leader of the Chicano civil rights movement, but Judge Miramontez stopped him to say that the suggestion is not congruent to the Waco Hispanic community.

“What I hear right now is a ‘me speech,’ which is what you have done,” Miramontez said. “You’re not representing everyone as a whole, you’re saying what you want.”

She said she appreciates the naming project that Arvizu brought to light, but she and others believe the street names should be localized.

Other suggestions popular among attendees included former University High School band director Robert E. Lee Jr. and Gilbert “Cuate” Sanchez, founder of Waco Boxing Club.