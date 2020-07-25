St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco celebrating 150th anniversary

A photo-filled memory book that includes a chronology of church milestones, pictures of each pastor and images reflecting its rich history, both sobering and inspirational, will be made available to each family requesting one.

“We printed 250 but can print more,” Smith said. “We didn’t know how many to order, and we didn’t want to have a lot sitting around.”

And to those who say every celebration worth its salt includes a commemorative T-shirt, St. Mary’s responded with an amen.

Adults pay $15, youngsters $5 for a blue one that features the church outline in white, as well as the St. Mary’s name and anniversary dates.

St. Mary’s Parish was established in 1870 and was known as Assumption Parish, according to the church’s website. It first was located at Sixth Street and Washington Avenue, eight blocks from its current address. The traditional cornerstone was laid there July 24, and even as construction continued, services were conducted there starting in 1872.

That first church was dedicated on March 3, 1873.

Growth created the need for more space. The parish in 1880 acquired property at Ninth Street and Washington Avenue, where a small brick building fronting Ninth Street became St. Mary’s second manifestation.