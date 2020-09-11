Staircase climb invites Waco reflections on Sept. 11 terror attacks

Local Marine veterans hosted the gathering while residents from McLennan County and outside the region joined the effort. Retired New York Police Department Officer Arlene Sykes, who now lives in Hewitt, said she was on vacation on the day both planes struck the World Trade Center towers, but she went down to Ground Zero the following day to help other first responders.

“I went down to the World Trade Center for the first two months, for all of September and October, and we provided security and helped with looking in the bucket lines,” Sykes said. “You couldn’t see in front of you and two weeks later, you still couldn’t see in front of you.”

Two weeks into the recovery mission, Sykes remembered learning most first responders were not equipped with the correct face masks, complete with filters for the debris field. She said a lot of her fellow co-workers have gotten sick or died from lung complications, and she still struggles with side effects.

“The one thing I remember the most was the silence,” Sykes said. “It was deafening, because with so many people down there knowing we had co-workers that were in the rubble, ... you were looking for them, but you just were trying to listen and you just never heard anything.”