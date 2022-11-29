Study to weigh 100-year-old Decker Johnson Hall as Paul Quinn satellite location

A 100-year-old building on the former Paul Quinn College campus is structurally sound but still needs work before it could reopen and play a role for the East Waco community once more, according to engineers.

Since its construction in 1922 and 1923, William Decker Johnson Hall served as a dormitory, classroom space, a library and a history museum, but it has remained empty and in disrepair since the historically Black college left its Waco campus for a new site in Dallas in 1990. Now, a study funded by the Magnolia Foundation will determine if the site could house a Paul Quinn College satellite facility.

The 36,000-square-foot, three story building near the intersection of Garrison and Renick streets was designed by William Sidney Pittman. He was the first Black architect to practice in Texas and happened to be Booker T. Washington’s son-in-law, according to the Texas State Historical Association. During a centennial celebration for the building on Tuesday, Josette Ayres, Chair of Quinn Campus Inc., the nonprofit in charge of the former Paul Quinn facilities in Waco, announced the Magnolia Foundation has provided funds for an “opportunity study” to determine if Paul Quinn could make use of the building once again.

“We have a very bright future and opportunity ahead of us,” Ayres said.

Over the years, multiple organizations have approached Quinn Campus Inc. with ideas for what to do with the building. Ideas range from a local African American history museum to space for educational services and workforce training, but the building’s condition proved a consistent roadblock. On Tuesday, attendees could buy bricks as a fundraiser for repairs.

“If I had one dollar for every person that stopped and asked me ‘what are you going to do with that building?’ we wouldn’t be having this (moment) today,” Ayres said.

Jovvanta Mason, a history instructor at McLennan Community College, gave an overview of Pittman's career and cultural impact.

"When we start talking about what he left us, the preservation of not only these buildings, but our story, our narrative," he said. "We talked about a man who … designs buildings, who thought about how he constructed and designed a story about Black folk, their agency, and their desire to be educated."

The city of Waco funded a $50,000 structural assessment for the building last year. Ayres said the study wrapped up in late September and found the building is structurally sound, but needs a new roof and reinforcements for some of its load-bearing components. The ground around the building also needs regrading to make sure rainwater flows away from the building instead of pooling around it.

“All of that, we knew was going to be needed because of the state of the building, because of the exposure to the elements over the years, the deterioration that already started taking place prior to Paul Quinn College leaving,” Ayres said in an interview before the event. “Nonetheless, the building itself is still standing at 100 years old, and that’s something to celebrate.”

Jamie Crawley, an architect and design lead for the Texas Main Street program who provided Quinn College Inc. with free design assistance last year, spoke about the building's condition and the importance of preserving the site. Crawley said the conceptual renderings shown during the presentation include details like basement-level windows and archways original to the building that are currently masked by bricks.

“That’s not reinterpreting what this building is, that’s this building finding itself again, and then finding a beautiful future,” he said.

Crawley said the roof is the building’s “biggest problem,” but replacing the roof might present an opportunity to give the building a roof deck.

Ayres said Quinn Campus Inc.’s next step will be to hire architectural firm KAI, the same firm conducting work for the city of Waco on the former Doris Miller YMCA site a stone’s throw from Decker Johnson Hall. KAI will perform a cost analysis for the project.

On Thursday, Ayres will request Waco's Historic Landmark Preservation Commission designate the building as a historic landmark. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m.

Ayres said the building has already been deemed eligible for a national landmark designation, and that combined with a local landmark designation would open the door for tax credits that could help fund the project.

On Jan. 12, City Center Waco's office at 801 Elm Ave. will host meetings at noon and 5:30 p.m. where Quinn Campus Inc. will start gathering public input on what the building should become once it is renovated.

"Generally, we are still pursuing having educational opportunities, continuing education, job skill training, office spaces for businesses and nonprofits as well as a cultural center," Ayres said.

District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield said Waco City Council and city officials are committed to the project, and she read a proclamation Tuesday from Waco Mayor Dillon Meek celebrating the centennial. Barefield said her father attended school at Paul Quinn College and her mother, former Waco Mayor Mae Jackson, taught there.

“When Quinn left, it was kind of like popping a balloon,” Barefield said. “That’s what it felt like. But I’m so grateful for the stewardship of Quinn Campus Inc., the foundations of the city of Waco who said ‘No, we have to preserve this.’”