Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum is inducting four new honorees.

“This is significant not only because the last honorees were inducted 25 years ago, but also because two of the newly inducted Rangers are still living,” said Russell Molina, chair of the Texas Rangers 200th anniversary celebration.

All the previously inducted Texas Rangers were inducted after their deaths.

The new honorees include retired Texas Rangers Sgt. John Martin and Sgt. Johnnie Earl Aycock, as well as Col. Homer Garrison Jr., who died in 1968, and Capt. James Frank “Pete” Rogers, who died in 1978.

In addition to the inductions, Waco also hosted a celebration Thursday and Friday in the form of the Texas Ranger Bicentennial BBQ Cookoff, held at the Base at the Extraco Events Center. The events are among celebrations that started in January and are on the calendar to continue into November, when “HQ Bicentennial Week” is scheduled in Austin.

Molina said his memories of the U.S. Bicentennial celebrations in 1976 inspired him to suggest the 200th anniversary celebration for the Texas Rangers.

“The Texas Rangers date their history back to the first 10 men Stephen F. Austin hired to protect the original settlers of Texas back in 1923, 12 years before the founding of Texas, so the history of the Texas Rangers is the history of Texas,” Molina said.

Martin

Sgt. John Martin was the first active Texas Ranger in Texas to be qualified by the FBI as a criminal profiler, according to his official biography. Before the certification, Martin attended the National Forensic Academy of the University of Tennessee.

After completing the forensic academy in 2003, Martin proposed to the Texas Rangers leadership to create a crime scene investigations working group and received approval, according to an article Rob McCullough wrote for the Texas Rangers Official Commemorative Bicentennial Guide.

Martin created the working group and went on to create the Advanced Crime Scene Training Program, according to his official bio.

The training program for all Texas Rangers also included the best crime scene processing tools, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, Combined DNA Identification System, and the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, according to McCullough’s article.

Martin retired from the Texas Rangers in 2007, his official bio says.

He spent his last five years with the agency doing behavioral analysis work, after obtaining that FBI certification, McCullough’s article says.

Martin was born in Georgia in 1963, grew up in El Paso and enlisted in the U. S. Air Force as an Air Police airman, his official bio says. In 1986, Martin became a Texas State Trooper and in 1996 he was promoted to Texas Ranger.

Aycock

Another living Texas Ranger to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Sgt. Johnnie Earl Aycock began his career serving in the U.S. military, like Martin. Aycock enlisted in the Army in 1965 and served one year in Vietnam with the First Infantry Division, his official bio says.

Aycock is most remembered for rescuing two children from separate kidnappings, Molina said. He received a DPS Medal of Valor for each rescue.

In the first rescue, Aycock and fellow Texas Ranger Stanley Keith Guffey concealed themselves in a car delivered to the kidnapper on Jan. 22, 1987, Aycock’s bio says.

The suspect had agreed to release his hostage, a 2-year-old girl, in exchange for the car and a ransom payment, McCullough’s article says. Rather than release the girl, the suspect kept the girl and the ransom. The two Texas Rangers identified themselves, in hopes the kidnapper would surrender.

Instead of surrendering, the kidnapper shot at them, McCullough’s article says.

In the exchange of gunfire, Guffey was mortally wounded, and the suspect died, Aycock’s bio says.

After the gun smoke cleared, Aycock rescued the child unharmed, according to McCullough’s article.

In the second rescue, for which he also received a Medal of Valor, ”Aycock, at great personal risk, exhibited extraordinary courage, skill, and judgment in negotiating with the individual and successfully rescued the 14-month-old child and arrested the individual,” his bio says.

Aycock became a Texas State Trooper in 1968, according to his official bio. Five years later, Aycock transferred to the DPS narcotics squad and in 1979 he became leader of the DPS narcotics squad. In 1983 he became a Texas Ranger. He retired in 2001 after 33 years with DPS, including 18 years as a Texas Ranger.

Garrison

One of the Rangers to be inducted this weekend posthumously, Col. Homer Garrison Jr. lived from 1901 to 1968. He became a deputy sheriff in Angelina County in 1920, according to his official bio. He became a state license and weight inspector for the Texas Highway Department in 1929, joined the Texas Highway Patrol upon its organization in 1930, and became the first assistant director of the newly founded Department of Public Safety in 1935. In 1938, he became director of DPS and chief of the Texas Rangers.

Under Garrison’s leadership, DPS developed numerous programs including police traffic supervision, driver licensing, vehicle inspection, safety education and disaster services, his official bio says.

During World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur offered Garrison an appointment to reorganize and supervise the Japanese national police system. Garrison declined and continued as head of DPS until 1963, when Texas Gov. John Connally appointed him as chair of the State Defense Council and director of civil defense and disaster relief, later that year also appointing him as director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Commission.

In 1966, Garrison was elected as a member of the steering committee of the Southern Region Highway Policy Committee of the Council of State Governments and in 1967 became a member of the National Motor Vehicle Safety Advisory Council, his bio says.

Rogers

The second Texas Ranger to be inducted posthumously this weekend, Capt. James Frank “Pete” Rogers, lived from 1922 to 1978. During World War II, he served in Europe as fighter pilot, according to Rogers’ official bio.

In 1947, Rogers became a Texas Highway Patrolman and a DPS pilot investigator in 1951, his bio says. In 1958, Rogers was promoted to sergeant in the Texas Rangers and in 1969 became captain of Company C in Lubbock.

Rogers is most remembered for helping to end a Huntsville Prison siege in 1974. During this siege, three inmates took 11 prison employees and four other inmates hostage in the library of the Walls Unit of Texas Department of Corrections. Following an 11-day standoff, Rogers, assisted by Ranger Capt. G. W. Burks and FBI agent Bob Wyatt, led the final assault to free the hostages, his bio says.