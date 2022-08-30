Texas Ranger Museum eyeing expansion welcomes new development director

After a long career of studying the Texas Rangers, expert and author Jody Ginn has stepped into a new role at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, where he will raise money for new exhibits and building space.

As the museum's new director of development, Ginn will focus on networking with other Rangers-related organizations to make expansions and exhibit updates happen.

Updates and expansions would mean more exhibit space covering past injustices, but also more focus on racial diversity within the organization that people sometimes gloss over, Ginn said.

“It’s a complex history, and it’s not all heroes,” Ginn said. “That’s what we want to do, is bring the museum into the modern age and provide an honest, inclusive narrative.”

He said it was his great-grandmother who sparked his initial interest in that complex history with stories of her baby brother, a Texas Ranger who was sent to “clean up” a town in East Texas and received a set of engraved pistols as a thank you for his work. Ginn was 20 when she passed away at the age of 96.

Later, while working for the Hays County Constable's Office, he met his first Texas Ranger in the field. The meeting jogged his memory about his family stories, and he wanted to know more.

“Having a Ranger ancestor is kind of like Texas royalty,” Ginn said. “Everybody wants to believe they’re descended from a prince or princess or king or queen, and in Texas it’s ‘I’m descended from a Texas Ranger.’ And being in law enforcement, I was skeptical.”

The Ranger he’d met, Tommy Ratliff, pointed Ginn to the state archives at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, where he started his research and discovered his relative, Dan Hines, was one of the first Rangers to work for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The discovery put him on the path that has led him to become the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum’s new director of development,

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Texas State University in 2001, followed by a master’s in public history in 2008. For his Ph.D. in history, he attended the University of North Texas.

“During my doctoral program, I was known as the Texas Ranger guy,” he said.

He said he was especially fascinated by the Jim Crow era of the Rangers. His 2019 book, "East Texas Troubles," tells the story of a gang that terrorized Black residents of San Augustine in 1935 until the Rangers intervened. His great granduncle, Dan Hines, was among them.

Before joining the museum, he worked for the Former Texas Rangers Foundation as director of the Texas Rangers Heritage Center in Fredericksburg.

Ginn said he has worked with Texas Ranger Museum Director Byron Johnson on research projects in the past and is excited to work with his “motivated” staff again.

Ginn said for now he is learning the organization and people in it, but soon he will start traveling and networking with various Texas Rangers-related groups across the country. Then, he will start gathering their input on what they would like to see in the museum in the future and start developing a capital campaign and raising money ahead of the Rangers bicentennial next year.

A countdown to the bicentennial kickoff that will be held Jan. 13 at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo can be found at texasranger2023.org. Waco Assistant City Manager Lisa Blackmon said DPS, the Waco museum and the Texas Ranger Association Foundation are working together on the event.

“It will be generating revenues and funds, and I believe one of the signs on the outside will show the Waco museum,” Blackmon said. “So it will be marketing for us to the whole state, and a really great way to leverage the 200-year anniversary as he’s launching this capital campaign.”

She said in the meantime, Ginn will also be responsible for developing a membership program and donation program aimed at museum guests.

For the bicentennial, the Rangers museum will launch a mobile museum that will travel around the state with living history presenters aboard. The actors will work with Johnson and his staff to source replicas and props, come up with a narrative for the presentations and write scripts.

“They’re very passionate about the history and showing people, especially kids, what life was like in that time frame,” Ginn said.