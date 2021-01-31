Tomb of colorful early Wacoan gets facelift after 146 years

First Street Cemetery continued to be an eyesore, overgrown with brush and debris, until a city redevelopment project in the late 1960s that turned the property into Fort Fisher Park. The city relocated many of the remaining gravestones to the southern side of the property to make way for the Texas Ranger Museum and Hall of Fame and an RV park.

It appears the Johnson mausoleum was repaired and closed up during that time.

In the most recent repairs, brick mason Scott Clay replaced missing mortar and repaired the concrete that covered the brick roof.

“It was pretty bad, but (Reiff) didn’t want to make it look new,” Clay said.

Clay said the crypt is constructed of Waco sand bricks, made from a mixture of sand and clay and probably sunbaked.

Johnson died at age 52 as one of the wealthiest residents of Waco, which was then a booming frontier town because of the Suspension Bridge and cattle drives. Born in 1822, he moved in 1852 with family to Waco, where he became established as a trader and land dealer, according to the “Handbook of Waco and McLennan County, Texas.” During the Civil War, he bought 760 acres in East Waco, and he ultimately owned much of the public square.