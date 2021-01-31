Tomb of colorful early Wacoan gets facelift after 146 years

It took not one but two grand memorials to pay due respects to a man with a personality and name as grand as that of Telephus Telemachus Louis Augustus Albartus Johnson.
The pioneer Waco real estate investor was first entombed in 1875 at First Street Cemetery in an imposing brick mausoleum that still catches attention on University Parks Drive.
A few years later, his remains were spirited away to a carved marble crypt at Oakwood Cemetery, leaving the more rough-hewn original to withstand 146 years of Texas weather and long periods of neglect and vandalism.
Generations on, a member of Johnson’s scattered family has made sure the old structure survives the 21st century.
Jonathan Reiff, an attorney in Edmond, Oklahoma, recently commissioned a Waco brick mason to repair the brick walls and roof of the mausoleum at the city-owned cemetery, and to add a plaque identifying its original occupant and his many names.
Reiff said he is a great-grandson of Johnson’s brother and has been working to trace his family’s deep roots in the Waco area, which precede the Civil War. His grandmother used to tell stories of her “Uncle Tel.”
“I’m simply a person who wants to put together the remaining history of our Waco family,” he said.
Reiff himself spent his first-grade year in Waco during World War II, and his mother, daughter and 13 other relatives attended Baylor University.
In visiting Waco he has long taken notice of the fate of Uncle Tel’s crypt.
“We’ve been looking at it all our lives,” he said. “It once was open, and as an open mausoleum it was utilized for romantic trysts and drug deals until they bricked it up about 50 years ago.”
The city now maintains the cemetery, but T. Bradford Willis, a retired dentist who has documented history of First Street Cemetery and other burial sites around the county, said he had worried about the Johnson crypt.
“I was afraid the entire structure was going to fall down,” Willis said. “I think it’s wonderful that it’s being restored, whether his body is still inside or not. It’s worthy from an architectural point of view to restore that.”
Johnson’s burial sites are well-known to local history buffs. They get a brief chapter in the 2020 book “Hidden History of Waco,” written by Eric Ames, who works and teaches at Baylor.
Ames cites Johnson’s “flamboyant reputation,” and the legend that quickly developed that he was buried seated at a table with some combination of whiskey, cards and pistol.
Ames’ book notes that Johnson’s family had him moved to Oakwood, which opened in 1878, and was even then considered a larger and better-maintained cemetery.
First Street Cemetery continued to be an eyesore, overgrown with brush and debris, until a city redevelopment project in the late 1960s that turned the property into Fort Fisher Park. The city relocated many of the remaining gravestones to the southern side of the property to make way for the Texas Ranger Museum and Hall of Fame and an RV park.
It appears the Johnson mausoleum was repaired and closed up during that time.
In the most recent repairs, brick mason Scott Clay replaced missing mortar and repaired the concrete that covered the brick roof.
“It was pretty bad, but (Reiff) didn’t want to make it look new,” Clay said.
Clay said the crypt is constructed of Waco sand bricks, made from a mixture of sand and clay and probably sunbaked.
Johnson died at age 52 as one of the wealthiest residents of Waco, which was then a booming frontier town because of the Suspension Bridge and cattle drives. Born in 1822, he moved in 1852 with family to Waco, where he became established as a trader and land dealer, according to the “Handbook of Waco and McLennan County, Texas.” During the Civil War, he bought 760 acres in East Waco, and he ultimately owned much of the public square.
According to an Oct. 30, 1949, article from the centennial edition of the Tribune-Herald, Johnson married his wife, Mary, after a “whirlwind courtship climaxing in a whirlwind elopement.”
Johnson built her a grand house at Second Street and Mary Avenue that became famous throughout Central Texas for its colorful shingles, concrete walls and its basement, then a rarity here, according to the article.
Johnson was fond of practical jokes and had a booming laugh that could be heard around the square. But he could also play hardball. When it came time to replace the old log McLennan County Courthouse, Johnson wanted the new one to be built near his property around Second and Franklin.
Others wanted the new courthouse to be built in the middle of the courthouse square, noting the fine stand of trees there.
“When it appeared that the tree-loving faction was about to win the controversy, Waco awoke one morning to find that someone had chopped down every tree around the old courthouse site on the square,” the 1949 article states, and Johnson got his way on the courthouse site.
Reiff said he is pleased with the job Clay did restoring the tomb of his illustrious ancestor.
"I've had Scott warranty it for the next 140 years," he said.