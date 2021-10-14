Tonkawa Falls event Saturday highlights mystery of ancient petroglyphs

But Atlee, who published an article on the site in the June 15, 2013, issue of the Archaeological Journal of the Texas Prairie-Savannah, now believes the petroglyphs are much older.

“Archaeologically it is believed they are quite old,” he said. “There are no historic clues such as a bow and arrow or horses.”

Becky Shelton, regional archaeologist for the Texas Historical Commission, will be among the speakers at Saturday’s event. She said it is an open question whether the markings are hundreds or thousands of years old.

Shelton said new techniques such as three-dimensional imaging could help shed some light on that question. So could further comparative study among petroglyph and pictograph sites.

“It’s going to be inherently difficult to date, but there has been an advance in the inventory (of sites),” she said. “We may be able to do more comparative analysis, looking at symbols and comparing them to other rock art throughout the region.”

Shelton said the Tonk Creek site is a “treasure,” and complimented the work by the Central Texas Archeological Society in mapping, photographing and preserving the petroglyphs.