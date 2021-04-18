Trib building on Franklin a monument to glory days of local newspapers

“The press room would be loud,” he said. “There was a buzzer every time you moved the press. Those big, heavy doors clanked all the time. This was a loud place. People talked loud to be heard. When they left they forgot where they were and still talked loud.

"We had a good time back there. In the press room especially, everybody was trying to do better job than the guy who did it the night before. It was always a competition.”

Smoking and drinking were a part of the building’s life. Stories abound of the sportswriter in the 1970s who tossed beer cans each night out his second-story window onto the roof of the office supply store next door, until the shop owner finally stormed upstairs to investigate.

While copy editors and reporters had their favorite downtown bars such as Pat’s Idle Hours, the press room didn’t get out until the early hours of the morning when the bars were closed, so the staff would meet at Cameron Park or Lake Waco to drink beer.

The press room in the 1970s and ‘80s was full of newspaper veterans who had worked at the old operation on Sixth Street and learned to the trade on its ancient press. They were mostly war veterans, too.