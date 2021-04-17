Trib building on Franklin a monument to glory days of local newspapers

A ragtag gang of Waco newspaper workers walked between Roman columns and under a concrete eagle in October 1950 to enter their new workplace at 900 Franklin Ave.
Inside were wonders to behold. Elevators leading to a spacious, well-lighted newsroom. Pneumatic tubes shuttling copy to compositors.
In the back were 50 tons of gleaming new machinery, including a press that could churn out 39,000 newspapers an hour. A new rail spur brought in 700-pound rolls of newsprint and shipped bundles of newspapers to a dozen counties.
And best of all, there was air conditioning.
With it came a feeling of pride, that Waco’s sole surviving daily newspaper had arrived.
“I think it was elation,” recalls Dwight Thomas, 91, who worked in accounting and later advertising at the Waco newspaper at the time of the move and later became publisher of the Marlin Democrat. “It was going to be a leap forward, something really fine and dandy.”
The new steel-framed brick building served as headquarters for a growing newspaper chain, as well as an office building and high-tech print factory for the afternoon Waco Times-Herald and morning News-Tribune.
Those twin newspapers, eventually combined into the daily Tribune-Herald, would occupy the building for more than 70 years. The building would evolve with the news business, eventually tripling in size with three renovations and three printing presses. By the late 20th century it would employ more than 300 full- and part-time workers.
Today it is largely empty and cricket-haunted as its remaining 41 employees prepare to relocate in the coming week, mostly to an office suite at RiverSquare Center. Magnolia plans to spend $13.6 million renovating the building as its corporate headquarters. The multimedia and retail juggernaut bought the building from Clifton and Gordon Robinson, who sold the newspaper to BH Media in 2011 but retained the building.
The Trib’s printing press, once the throbbing heart of the operation, has been gone for more than a decade. Other departments, from human resources to composing to page design, have been outsourced or automated over the years.
While the internet has broadened the newspaper’s readership far beyond Waco, ad revenues and print circulation have dropped over the last decade, and staff cuts have followed, typical of newspapers across the country.
Trib officials say the move is inevitable, and that the building no longer suits the needs of the newspaper, which now belongs to the Lee Enterprises chain.
Still, the building holds memories for hundreds, perhaps thousands of residents who have worked there or thrown papers as youngsters.
It has been the home base of generations of reporters covering the 1953 Waco tornado, the construction of Lake Waco and Interstate 35, the Branch Davidian disaster and tens of thousands of other stories.
Some former employees, such as Dwight Thomas, still remember its legendary figures, such as Jinx Tucker, a ballplayer and a linotype operator at the old operation who talked his way into covering a game and becoming the newspaper’s first sports editor. He typed with two fingers and talked continuously, Thomas remembers, while training his legendary successor, Dave Campbell.
***
Within the walls of the red brick building at 900 Franklin Ave. a newspaper culture grew, or rather a welter of rival cultures.
Inside were compositors slinging hot lead, ad sales reps hustling for commissions, sports and city desk reporters burning up the phone lines and wearing out typewriters, photographers dodging and burning in the darkroom, press workers in their newsprint caps cussing at the machines and each other.
Each operation had its own rules, its own deadlines and its own pecking order. Each saw its own role as central, but this team of rivals worked together to get the paper out seven days a week.
Parker Lockhart saw it all, starting in 1969, when he joined the mailroom the age of 14. He would become a printer’s apprentice, then would take computer classes and find a career overseeing the Trib’s technology systems.
Now the longest-tenured employee at the Trib, he recalls rowdier days.
“The press room would be loud,” he said. “There was a buzzer every time you moved the press. Those big, heavy doors clanked all the time. This was a loud place. People talked loud to be heard. When they left they forgot where they were and still talked loud.
"We had a good time back there. In the press room especially, everybody was trying to do better job than the guy who did it the night before. It was always a competition.”
Smoking and drinking were a part of the building’s life. Stories abound of the sportswriter in the 1970s who tossed beer cans each night out his second-story window onto the roof of the office supply store next door, until the shop owner finally stormed upstairs to investigate.
While copy editors and reporters had their favorite downtown bars such as Pat’s Idle Hours, the press room didn’t get out until the early hours of the morning when the bars were closed, so the staff would meet at Cameron Park or Lake Waco to drink beer.
The press room in the 1970s and ‘80s was full of newspaper veterans who had worked at the old operation on Sixth Street and learned to the trade on its ancient press. They were mostly war veterans, too.
“When I came here, everyone who worked days had been in World War II,” Lockhart said. “If you knocked a table over or made a loud noise, you had to watch some of them because they’d dive down those stairs to get into their foxhole, because they were still shell-shocked.”
***
In 1950, the eagles and the Roman columns out front were more than decoration. They announced the ambitions of a growing chain of Texas newspapers owned by the powerful Fentress family.
The new complex was to the capital of what the mastheads of the sister newspapers called “the Central Texas empire.” E.S. Fentress and his son Harlon had established Newspapers Inc. two years before, which included the predecessor of today’s Austin American-Statesman as well as dailies in Port Arthur and other growing cities.
The elder Fentress and his partner, Charles Marsh, had come to Waco from Des Moines, Iowa, in 1917, will a suitcase full of cash from selling another newspaper. They began buying and assembling smaller papers in Waco, starting with the floundering Waco Morning News.
E.S. Fentress quickly jumped into local affairs, spearheading a fundraising campaign to keep Baylor University from moving to Dallas in the 1920s. He was credited with efforts to break a local cotton-buying monopoly and to bring industries such as Atlas Cement and Borden Milk Co. to Waco.
Waco was booming after World War II, and its sole surviving daily paper was positioned to reap the benefits. Harlon Fentress was put in charge of the building project and envisioned a “flowing production facility” that would be the envy of larger newspapers.
He worked with the prolific architect Harry Spicer, whose projects had included City Hall, Baylor’s Waco Hall and the federal building next to the Tribune-Herald’s new location.
In a 1976 interview with the Baylor Oral History Program, Tribune-Herald editor-in-chief Harry Provence recalled the momentous move. The old building had been cramped, hot in the summer and cold in the winter and beset with mosquitoes at night that would “pretty near take you off.”
“Oh mercy!” he told interviewer Tom Charlton. “We just thought we were in hog heaven. On our old presses we had to print about half the Sunday paper on Friday, then the rest of it on Saturday.
“And we moved … from the slums to the palace in one graceful leap.”
In 1951, E.S. Fentress died, as did the original editor, Frank Baldwin. Harlon Fentress promoted Provence to editor of the Waco paper, and in 1954 anointed him as editor-in-chief of the Waco, Austin and Port Arthur newspapers. The chain leased telegraph lines to provide a teletype connection among the Austin and Waco papers and the state Capitol bureau.
Under Fentress and Provence, the Waco newspaper was more than a media company covering the Waco establishment. It was a pillar of that establishment.
Both were close friends and political allies of Senator Lyndon B. Johnson. Provence recalled that in 1954, LBJ called him at his office and asked him to help with efforts to get a new federal dam for Lake Waco.
The two were credited for helping bring James Connally Air Force Base to Waco and later getting the state to redevelop it as the flagship campus of Texas State Technical College.
In the aftermath of the 1953 tornado, Fentress was at a downtown meeting of city and civic leaders who worried that the Texas National Guard would be sent home, leaving businesses unprotected from looters. John Bates, who was then the local Guard captain, recalled in 2003 Trib interview that Fentress walked to a pay phone, called his secretary and told her to call Gov. Allan Shivers.
“In a few minutes, the phone was ringing,” Bates recalled. “He said, ‘Allan, this is Harlon. We need these National Guard people three more days. Arrange that, will you?’ I literally heard Harlon Fentress give orders to the governor of Texas. Sure enough, we got paid for 10 days.”
Being part of the civic establishment in the 1960s also affected how the newspaper covered racial tensions: Essentially, it didn’t.
Instead, Provence joined Baylor University President Abner McCall and former Waco mayor Joe L. Ward Jr. in organizing a behind-the-scenes effort in the early 1960s to desegregate Waco businesses by showing up at restaurants with Black ministers, with no reporters or photographers to capture the moment.
By the mid-1970s, change was on the horizon. In 1975, while Harlon Fentress was negotiating the sale of Newspapers Inc. to Cox Newspapers, he died as the result of a car crash. Cox, which owned the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Dayton Daily News and Palm Beach Post, wrapped up the sale in 1976.
By that time, the Tribune-Herald had switched from linotype to an electronic scanning system, and reporters could now write stories directly into computer terminals scattered around the newsroom.
Provence acknowledged in the 1976 Baylor interview that technology was passing him by.
“I find myself at sea right at this moment because we’ve gone through an electronic revolution here and I don’t understand about one tenth of it and I don’t know how any of it works," he said.
In 1977, Randy Preddy came down from the Dayton newspaper to become Waco’s publisher, and two years later, Bob Lott moved from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to Waco to replace Provence as editor. He would remain in that position until retiring in 2000.
Under Preddy and Lott, the newspaper emphasized professional standards. Lott added an op-ed page with racially diverse columnists and emphasized watchdog journalism, even if it meant sometimes wading into controversy.
Lott recalls an ad campaign by some in the “local medical community” that urged people to write to Cox Enterprises president Jim Kennedy to replace Lott and Preddy over what they considered negative coverage. He said Kennedy wrote back the protesters, showing his full support of the new leaders.
“As long as we were perceived to be fair and honest, and we got absolute support” from Cox, he said. During Lott’s tenure, the Trib became a Pulitzer finalist for its multipart “Sinful Messiah” series about David Koresh that began running before the botched federal raid on Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound.
In 1986, the Tribune-Herald was expanded once again, with new electronic technology and an offset TKS press, called Big Blue, that far outperformed its predecessor. The $10.6 million project was one of the largest investments in Waco’s faltering downtown in that decade.
Lott’s successor, Carlos Sanchez, continued the emphasis on watchdog reporting and diversity, and made the Trib’s online presence a top priority.
Amid a nationwide decline in newspaper circulation and advertising, Cox sold the Tribune-Herald to the Robinson family in 2009. By then, the press function had already been outsourced to another newspaper print shop.
When the Robinsons sold the newspaper in 2012 to billionaire Warren Buffett’s BH Media Group, they kept the building and leased it to the newspaper, an arrangement that continued when Lee Enterprises bought the paper in 2020.
Jim Wilson, who recently retired as Tribune-Herald publisher under BH Media and Lee, said the move from 900 Franklin Ave. was long in coming and necessary to the newspaper’s long-term survival.
“We had a humongous power, water and security bill, and all these things were really dangerous looking forward,” he said. “Moving into new locations is one of the things that papers are doing to survive.”
He said the future of newspapers remains cloudy as they streamline and try to adjust to a business model based on digital advertising and subscriptions.
“The industry is having to rethink what its future is on both the news and revenue side," he said "Most concerning is on the news side. … The most dangerous thing about what’s going on in newspapers is the loss of connection with individual communities they serve, and with that the ability to speak truth to power. … In order to do that you’ve got to have the money do to that.”
At the Tribune-Herald, the number of reporters has declined from 20 to eight in the last 30 years, counting the three-person sports department. The entire newsroom is 16 people, counting editors and photographers. Half of those date back to the era of Bob Lott or Harry Provence, assuring continuity as ownership has changed.
Lott said he will always associate 900 Franklin Ave. with the legacy of a major community institution.
“I remember it as a place where TV stations would line up at 5:30 in the morning pick up the paper so they could see what they were going to cover that day," he said. "It was home to a vibrant newspaper that meant a lot to the community. It was a place with a very strong news staff, which is still represented there today."