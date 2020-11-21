Veterans’ Voices: Ben Dever (part 1)

“I’m the bait,” he said.

The small helicopter might take fire, and a crew member would throw a smoke bomb to mark the location of the enemy. Then they fired until the Cobras arrived and they could get away.

“Sometimes you don’t see anything. You’re just cutting holes in the sky,” he said.

Shot down

He was in Vietnam for five months flying over the Chu Lai region doing search-and-destroy missions over the mountains. On one mission, the crew chief yelled, “I got one running!” As the bird turned back around, it took small arms fire and lost an engine. They were trying to get the copter to a small clearing but hit a tree on the way down.

“We just crashed in enemy territory,” Dever said.

The crew chief and observer both were okay, but Dever had compression fractures in his back.

Two Cobras started shooting at the enemy and a Huey came and picked them up. “We were not on the ground more than five minutes,” he said.

He was taken to an aid station, then to an evacuation hospital in Vietnam. From there, he went to a hospital in Japan, then to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in D.C., effectively ending his tour.