Veterans’ Voices: Ben Hagins

Woodway resident Ben Hagins, 73, would tell you that familial ties influenced his joining the U.S. Air Force. Both his father and uncle were in the Army and Navy, respectively, participating in World War II. Hagins has both of their flags hanging in his office since they passed away.
Hagins was raised in Fordyce, Arkansas, home of the legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He graduated from Fordyce High School in 1965 and attended Baylor University because of its Baptist influence. He joined the golf team and became its captain. In 1970, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Hagins decided to join the Air Force. “I had to be different and go to the Air Force,” he said. “I liked the Air Force, and I wanted to fly.”
For his first six months in the Air Force, he was actually an enlisted man with one stripe. Officers school was delayed. Instead, he went to financial and accounting training before finally attending officers training school, where he became a 2nd lieutenant in the summer of 1971.
Hagins was promptly sent to Mather Air Force Base in California for B-52 bombardier/navigator training. He discovered he was near-sighted, which nixed the pilot position.
His trip to California would be instantly life-changing when he met Kathy Price on an arranged blind date. They were married after just three dates on April 15, 1972. They’ve been together ever since.
With a new wife in tow, Hagins was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth. There, he was a part of a B-52 crew and spent many hours on nuclear alert. He amassed some 2,500 hours of flying time on training missions throughout the United States.
The B-52 was an intimidating plane to the enemy, Hagins said. Sometimes called “The Beast,” this strategic, long-range supersonic bomber was produced by Boeing from 1952 to 1962. The plane can carry up to 70,000 pounds of weapons and is still in use today.
“I was flying a 20-year-old plane,” Hagins said.
In 1973, Hagins was sent on temporary duty to Thailand and Guam to U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield. There, he flew on dozens of sorties over Southeast Asia. They took no incoming fire from the ground because they were flying so high up. He was there about four months.
“I’m lucky I missed the 11 days of Christmas over Hanoi,” he said. The “Christmas bombings,” as they are sometimes called, was a major B-52 bombing campaign that occurred from Dec. 18 to Dec. 29.
Hagins returned to Thailand and Guam in 1974 and was on the last B-52 flight in Southeast Asia in August of that year. Hundreds of bombs were dropped. In fact, Hagins did two jobs, navigator and bombardier, bolstered by a tail gunner. He had some long flights, often 10 to 12 hours, but his longest flight was not in Southeast Asia. Instead, he flew round trip to Germany from Fort Worth and back. It was over 26 hours of flying.
Back at Carswell, Hagins was part of the Strategic Air Command. Every two or three weeks, they would go on standby for nuclear alert, working seven days on and 3½ days off. When they weren’t on alert, they would often simulate low-level bomb runs.
Hagins had intended to make a lifelong career of the Air Force, but that plan ended early when his father was murdered in Fordyce. Six months later, Hagins was honorably discharged as a captain after 10 years of service.
Hagins returned to Fordyce to take care of his mother. He had invested his flight pay in a financial program before he left the service that would help him financially for the rest of his life. He also went into the financial advisory business for 30 years before he retired.
About 10 years ago, the family moved to Woodway to be near their grandchildren. The couple’s only son, Trey (both Ben and Kathy were only children), has a boy and a girl, Robert and Kate. Hagins dotes on them and his rescue dog, Maddi, he got from Fuzzy Friends.
Today, Hagins golfs several times a week and leads a devotional group, Waco Links Fellowship. He is also part of a Christian writers group. He is active in his church and is a published author, releasing a book of devotionals and poems in 2014. The book, titled “Slice of Heaven,” is published by Shari Parker Publishing and is available on Amazon.com. Today, he is halfway through writing his second book.
It’s safe to say that despite the years, Hagins has not forgotten his time in the military.
“I had a wonderful experience in the military,” Hagins said. “I loved it,” adding, “I’m a big believer of the military, and we need them, but I don’t see the national support today.”
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email voicesofvalor@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.
