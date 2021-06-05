Veterans’ Voices: Bobby Brister

Note: This article was originally published in 2018.

The hills had names: Landing Zones (and Firebases) Alpine, Manchester and Winchester. But they weren’t anything local. They were the names of hills in Vietnam that often served as area for small aircraft — especially helicopters — to land. And, it was to these hills that China Spring resident, Bobby Brister, 70, would end up serving on during the Vietnam War.

Brister, a Waco native, always knew about duty. He was surrounded by family members who had served. Moving to Atlanta, Georgia, at age 6 he grew up there and graduated from high school. By the time he was 18, he already had registered for the draft and came back to Waco. He wasn’t sure at the time what he was going to do. “I didn’t know,” Brister said. “I was free.”

In the meantime, Brister, a cousin and friend went down to join the U.S. Navy on the 120-day plan, a deferred plan. While he was waiting, he left Waco and went back to Atlanta and worked for a time at Owen-Illinois glass. Then he got a draft notice for the Army.