Veterans’ Voices: Bruce Huff

For some people, the military is an adventure of a lifetime. For Bruce Huff, 67, of Hewitt, it was just like that.
Huff was more than familiar with the military. Born at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, his father was from McGregor and in the Air Force; his mother was from Waco. Huff went to 12 different schools in 12 years.
“I learned social skills real fast,” he said. “I learned how not to be the new kid that gets picked on.”
Still, it wasn’t his father’s military service that drew him. When he was 17 and graduated from Diamond High School in Anchorage, Alaska, he was ready to be on his own. He thought the Navy gave him the best options and joined.
Huff attended basic training in San Diego, followed by advance training at radio school, where he learned Morse code. He decided he wanted to go on a submarine, so he attended additional training in high-speed Morse code, also in San Diego.
Huff was assigned to the USS Aspro, a fast-attack nuclear submarine with heavy armament. It was the second such sub of its name, which is a fish found in the upper Rhone River.
“We had no fear in the ocean,” he said. At 18, “I saw an adventure of a lifetime,” Huff added.
The sailors were tested rigorously, both psychologically and physically. They learned everything from escape skills to how to care for themselves. In addition, everyone must learn each other’s job in the event of an emergency, so they can pitch in from where they are.
Even though it was work, work, work, while on the submarine downtime was a blast for Huff, whose ship was stationed in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
“We had so much fun. It was a veritable playground for an 18-year-old,” he said.
Huff spent the first year mainly training. There were deployments from about one week to 90 days, which was the longest he was out. Being on a sub was much like being on an airplane, only the sub was larger, and the food was fantastic, he said. He had crab legs and steak more than once. “We were treated quite well on the sub,” he added. Storms on the surface did not affect the sub below.
The main area of operation during Huff’s time in the service was the Sea of Japan near Yokosuka. The mission was almost always tracking Russian subs. “In super-stealth mode, we could track almost anybody,” he said. “The first time we dove was one of those unbelievable moments in my life.”
He also went to Tokyo for some R&R and experienced the subway system there. “Holy moly,” he said. “It was like a sea of humanity.”
It was near the winding down of the war in Vietnam and Huff was a conscientious objector. In the heat of a moment, he decided to take an early out and left the military after just two years as a 3rd class petty officer in January 1972.
For a time, Huff made his home in Denver, where he coached volleyball at the University of Denver. He also owned a distributorship for a couple of products.
Huff attended Worcester State College, studying geography and geology. He moved to Massachusetts, where he owned a couple of fish markets. He even sold to the rich and famous, including Cyndi Lauper, Lee Remick and Bob Vila, among others.
About this time, Huff was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Ten days after he was diagnosed, his wife left him, but he said he doesn’t mind because it led him to his current wife, Sherrell Emanuel; they’ve been married for 25 years. Huff has three children and one grandchild.
Before he met Sherrell, Huff decided to move to Anchorage to lick his wounds. He stopped in Waco to help his mother and never left. It’s where he met his wife.
After his MS diagnosis, he decided to get healthy and ended up running his first marathon, 26.2 miles. “I was like Forrest Gump,” he said. “It gave me great peace.”
In 2016, Huff founded Group W Bench Litter Patrol to help clean up the environment. With about 1,000 Facebook members, people from all over the world are copying the program Huff started. To date, his own group has picked up roughly 7,500 pounds of garbage.
Today, his MS has progressed, and Huff is a fall risk. He’s been in the hospital seven times in the past six years. Despite this, he maintains an upbeat outlook. With the help of his wife, who knew of the diagnosis before they were married, he stays on track.
And even though his military experience was short, he said he had a blast and wished sometimes that he stayed in.
“Knowing what I know now, I’d behave,” he said.
"Veterans' Voices," featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday.
