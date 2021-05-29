Veterans’ Voices: Chantel McKey Greer

“Six months became six years. He was a very tough and determined man,” she said.

Greer became his caretaker. She took him at least twice a week (with usually three appointments a day) to the VA hospital in Temple. She took him to every appointment, pushing him in a wheelchair in and out of elevators at the VA hospital. “I was very proud to be able to do that because everyone at the Temple VA Hospital were so very nice.”

As they sat with veterans, Greer heard her father exchange stories. “He felt at home there because he was with his brothers,” she said, adding “It was a very humbling experience pushing my dad … up and down the halls of the VA hospital … sick or not. I didn’t want him to be sick and neither did he, but it still was a very humbling and proud experience.”

Larry Wade McKey passed away March 20, 2021 at home. He is survived by his daughters Chantel and Shelly LaFranco, of San Antonio, as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is buried with full military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Greer, who works for Johnson Roofing, misses her father terribly. She is planning on spending Memorial Day visiting his gravesite, where he finally has a headstone that she hasn’t yet seen.