Veterans’ Voices: Chris Chesley

There’s only one thing Chris B. Chesley II wanted while growing up ― to serve in the military. The 30-year-old Waco resident grew up with both parents serving in the Navy. It greatly influenced his desire to join.
Chesley was born on the naval air base in Patuxent River, Maryland, and like all military children, he went to several different schools. By the time he was in high school at Midway, his father was working for Raytheon and Chesley joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Initially leaning toward the Navy, Chesley was attracted by the esprit de corps that was present in the Marines. “They’re tighter than any branch,” he said. After three years of ROTC, he went straight into the Marine Corps and got a promotion to private 1st class right out of boot camp.
Chesley’s advanced training was in welding at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. He finished his schooling at Fort Lee, Virginia, after the schoolhouse in Aberdeen was shut down.
Chesley came back to Waco as a member of the Ordnance Maintenance Company in the Reserve. He worked for a time at Fuzzy Friends Rescue and Caterpillar, but moved to South Carolina after a couple of years. He was trying to get on active duty but wasn’t successful.
Because of this, Chesley went to work for a private military contractor, Navistar Defense, which provided subcontracting for defense purposes. A huge contracting company, it was the subcontractors like Chesley who provided the military additional protection and support in law enforcement, diplomatic and humanitarian missions. It hired everyone from marksmen to food workers.
Thanks to his work with Navistar, Chesley deployed three times to Afghanistan and once to Iraq as a designated marksman. After his first deployment, he was assigned to a seven-man crew that would attach itself to various military units for a week or two, such as the 10th Mountain Division. For Chesley, it was an opportunity to work with “his people,” fellow Marines who served alongside contractors.
It was rough going, to say the least. Chesley carried a M-14 EBR (Enhanced Battle Rifle). He could engage people up to 800 yards out. They were looking for special targets, such as those carrying rocket-propelled grenade launchers and RPK rifles. He was shot eight times in four years, including several times in the breast plate, back plate, in his knee and his arm.
Chesley was issued protective ceramic plates, but splurged on a set of metal plates out of his own pocket. “It actually saved my life,” he said.
During all this time, Chesley was trying to get active deployment from the military, but it was in the process of downsizing. The private sector, however, was exploding with private contractors, which was better for the military because contractors didn’t have the same restrictions and regulations.
On his last deployment, Chesley got hit by a mortar blast that threw him against an armored vehicle and hit his head. He came back to the U.S. and spent about a year trying to recover and get back on his feet. At this point, he finally got into active Reserve. They needed aircraft mechanics so Chesley switched to aviation repair so he could work on the V-22 Osprey.
Chesley went to school in Pensacola, Florida, but started having problems with his memory. He couldn’t seem to retain anything. And, he was beginning to suffer from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. He was sent to Balboa Medical Center in California, where it was discovered he had a traumatic brain injury. Six months later, he was medically retired from the military. He left the service as a corporal in 2015. Combined, he spent six years in the active and non-active reserves.
Today, Chesley can’t work because he is unable to hold a job due to his traumatic brain injury and PTSD. As if that wasn’t enough, Chesley was in a car wreck at the end of 2016, where an 18-wheeler pushed his truck off the I-35 overpass on the edge of downtown. The 15-foot fall crushed his spine and wrecked his physical life.
Chesley has a service dog, Sasha, who goes everywhere with him. She eases a lot of his anxiety. He spends his spare time informally rescuing dogs and trying to help other veterans through the Irreverent Warriors, an organization that brings veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent veteran suicide. He also has three children.
Chesley is still enamored with the military to this day. He met one of his idols, Gen. James Mattis, who laughed at his shirt – a picture of Mattis as a saint. Mattis signed a copy of the picture on the shirt.
Despite his injuries, Chesley said he would do it again. “I feel like there are very few things left that have honor,” he said. “Serving is one thing you can do that has honor.”
“Veterans’ Voices,” featuring stories about Central Texas veterans, publishes every Sunday. To suggest a story about a Central Texas veteran, please email veteransvoices@wacotrib.com. “Veterans’ Voices” is proudly sponsored by Johnson Roofing.
