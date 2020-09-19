Veterans’ Voices: Chris Chesley

Thanks to his work with Navistar, Chesley deployed three times to Afghanistan and once to Iraq as a designated marksman. After his first deployment, he was assigned to a seven-man crew that would attach itself to various military units for a week or two, such as the 10th Mountain Division. For Chesley, it was an opportunity to work with “his people,” fellow Marines who served alongside contractors.

It was rough going, to say the least. Chesley carried a M-14 EBR (Enhanced Battle Rifle). He could engage people up to 800 yards out. They were looking for special targets, such as those carrying rocket-propelled grenade launchers and RPK rifles. He was shot eight times in four years, including several times in the breast plate, back plate, in his knee and his arm.

Chesley was issued protective ceramic plates, but splurged on a set of metal plates out of his own pocket. “It actually saved my life,” he said.

During all this time, Chesley was trying to get active deployment from the military, but it was in the process of downsizing. The private sector, however, was exploding with private contractors, which was better for the military because contractors didn’t have the same restrictions and regulations.